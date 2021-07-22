Reap the Hair and Skin Benefits of Silk Pillowcases with This $21 Amazon Find
If your haircare and skincare rituals are the highlights of your evening routine, you likely apply your favorite products hoping their benefits will sink in while you sleep. However, if you currently sleep on a cotton pillowcase, there's a chance some of your hard work (and not to mention your products) could go to waste. To keep your treatments intact, you may want to consider switching to a silk pillowcase like this one from Amazon, on sale for $21.
Zimasilk's reviewer-loved Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is made from 100 percent mulberry silk. The fabric is hypoallergenic and gentle on skin, doesn't absorb oils and creams like cotton pillowcases, and keeps hair knots at bay.
Experts agree about the benefits of silk pillowcases. Cotton is prone to wrinkles, which can cause creases on the face. Silk pillowcases remain smooth throughout the night, and the fabric is less prone to absorbing product than its cotton counterpart. Hairstylists also point out silk pillowcases help to keep moisture locked into hair, which is especially important for those with dry or curly strands.
"I'm very happy with this silk pillow cover," said one reviewer. "I needed to get one because I have long hair and sleep with it in a loose bun on top of my head. I was noticing quite a bit of hair breakage on the back of my head at the nape of my neck. Since I started using a silk pillowcase, the breakage has pretty much stopped. It's very comfortable and stays cool throughout the night."
Designed with a zipper enclosure that keeps standard pillows tucked safely inside, many of the more than 4,200 five star reviews note the Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase requires limited care. When you wash your sheets, just toss the pillowcase in with your set or rinse your pillowcase in the sink. The top thing to keep in mind is you will want to hang your silk pillowcase dry rather than popping it into your dryer.
"A very good plus is cleaning this pillowcase," said another reviewer who wants to purchase additional pillowcases to give as gifts," writes one reviewer. "When I change my sheets, I swish the pillowcase in some cool water with suds in the sink, rinse, and hang to dry. It has always been dry by the time I'm ready for bed."
While the sale lasts, shop the Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in a complete range of colors, including avocado green, iron gray, taupe, and white, and keep your skin and hair in top shape while you rest.