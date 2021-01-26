Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Is the Secret to Combating Night Sweats
If you're finding it difficult to sleep through the night underneath your winter bedding, there's no reason to endure it any longer. A cooling mattress topper may be the perfect solution to your night sweats—just ask Amazon reviewers..
Hundreds of hot sleepers are raving about the Zen Bamboo Cooling Mattress Pad, a topper they say has improved their sleep quality tenfold. The affordable, moisture-wicking mattress pad is made from a blend of bamboo rayon and brushed microfiber that adds a cool-to-the-touch, ultra-soft feel to any mattress. But that's not all—it provides cushioned lift to improve your mattress' overall support level, too. The pad also comes equipped with deep pockets and strong elastic bands to ensure it stays in place all night long for even the most active sleepers. What's more, it can be run through the wash without diminishing its quality.
With almost 2,000 five-star ratings, the mattress topper has been called a "quick fix" for overheating by reviewers. Many shoppers say they've stopped waking up covered in sweat after just one night of use, comparing the pad's effectiveness to more expensive ones they've tried in the past.
To buy: From $23; amazon.com
"This mattress pad is perfect," wrote one reviewer. "It adds a soft feeling to my firm memory foam mattress without being a topper that I'll sink into. I used to sweat like crazy and this has completely stopped that and kept me comfortable throughout the night. It washed well and fit the mattress perfectly. I'd definitely buy again."
Another shopper said adding the topper to their bed has made sharing it much more bearable. "My boyfriend and I were looking for a mattress pad that was cooling since he sweats so much in his sleep," they wrote. "I would have to wash the sheets all the time with our old mattress pad since they always smelled so bad from his sweat. Now that we [have] this mattress pad, the sheets don't even stink anymore. I would highly recommend this for anyone [who] sweats in their sleep."
Shop the Zen Bamboo Cooling Mattress Pad in twin, full, and king sizes. Depending on your size preference, you can save up to 23 percent right now with on-page coupons.