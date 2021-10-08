Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Heated Blanket Is a 'Dream to Cuddle In'
A heated blanket is one of the best ways to cure the cold weather blues. While the snow won't fall for quite some time, it's never too early to prepare for the frigid temperatures ahead. And nothing is cozier than wrapping yourself in a heated blanket with a cup of tea and a good book. Plus, if you get one now, you might cut down your utility bill by delaying the need to blast the heat or bring out space heaters.
If you're looking for a heated blanket this fall, you can't go wrong with this best-selling option at Amazon. The Westinghouse Heated Electric Blanket is loved by hundreds of shoppers who call it a "dream to cuddle in on a cold winter's night." And it's not hard to see why.
The soft heated blanket has a 100 percent flannel base with a fuzzy sherpa lining that's so cozy, even without the heat. It has six heat settings to help you get through the coldest nights, and it automatically shuts off after four hours to prevent overheating. Its fast, even heat distribution will keep you toasty from head to toe without feeling sweaty.
With dimensions of 50 x 60 inches, the heated blanket is the perfect size for cuddling on the couch or topping your duvet for extra warmth. It comes in four colors including gray, ivory, red, and blue. And it's even machine-washable and can be dried on a low setting—just be sure to unplug the blanket and thoroughly read the care instructions beforehand.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers gave the heated blanket five-star ratings. Many reviewers said that it's so lightweight and warm, they can stay comfortable without the heat settings. Others love it so much, they bought multiples for family and friends, like this shopper who gifted the blanket to their senior mother and mother-in-law, both of whom struggle to stay warm while in their 90s.
"I love love love this blanket," this reviewer said. "It is soft, warm, and the perfect size. The heating settings are good, I usually keep mine on 4 or 5 if it's really cold. The heat is even throughout the whole blanket. I have used it every night since I got it. [I] like the automatic turn off, and the controls are easy to use."
Whether you're adding this heated blanket to your winter survival kit or gifting it to parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends, you won't regret spending $53 for much-need cold weather relief.