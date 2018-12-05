Finally—a Weighted Blanket That Looks as Good as It Feels

Image zoom Courtesy of Bearaby

Weighted blankets are all the rage right now, and with good reason: These heavy blankets can reduce anxiety, stress, depression, and more in adults and kids while contributing to better, more restorative sleep. With all the buzz around weighted blankets, there are near-endless options, with shoppers in search of better sleep able to pick the sizes, weights, and even price points (Target has a budget-friendly line of cheap weighted blankets) that work best for them.

The reigning look for weighted blankets is a sturdy, quilted exterior, often with a weighted filler inside a soft cover. They certainly look hardy, heavy, and reliable, but they’re not exactly good-looking. (One might look a little sloppy draped on the living room couch if guests were coming, for example.)

But now shoppers have yet another weighted blanket option, and this one’s actually pretty—a solid pick for design-conscious weighted blanket enthusiasts.

Bearaby, a new weighted bedding company, launches December 5 with the release of the Napper, a weighted blanket that offers all the pressure one would expect—but with an appearance unlike any other weighted blanket I’ve seen.

Rather than the thick, quilted make of most weighted blankets, the Napper is woven, with a chunky, wide loop design similar to hygge-appropriate, ever-cozy chunky knit throws. Unlike those blankets, though, the Napper weighs a whopping 20 pounds. The weight comes from the blanket’s patent-pending weave construction, which uses a layering technique to make the vegan yarn material heavier and more dense. (The weave also makes the blanket a little more breathable than the standard weighted blanket.)

Testing the Napper—which was developed specifically to offer the benefits of weighted blankets to people while they nap—for this piece, I can confidently say it looks beautiful draped over a chair or other nap-ready furniture in my living room. I feel absolutely no need to tuck it away when visitors arrive, which might be for the best. (Those 20 pounds can be a pain to move.) And, when I do move the blanket to my bedroom, it introduces a gorgeous chunky texture.

The Napper has no artificial fillers, so there’s no issue with the weight bunching up on one side of it or the weighted filler getting crushed and losing its shape, which can happen with traditional weighted blankets. It comes at a high price ($259, bearaby.com), but so do many other quality weighted blankets; the main distinction is the Napper’s appearance and alternative material, which may appeal to anyone looking for a weighted blanket with no weight distribution issues.

The Napper is also only available in one size and weight, though there are six color options, so smaller individuals or children who weigh less than 200 pounds may find it a little too heavy. (The recommendation for weighted blankets is that they be approximately 10 percent of the sleeper’s bodyweight.) And the weave may be frustrating to sleep under for extended periods of time (like all night), especially for those who toss and turn, who may find their fingers and toes tangled in the blanket.