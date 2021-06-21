Even Skeptics Say This Memory Foam Pillow Stays Cool Throughout the Night-and It's Just $30
Flipping the pillow to its cold side in the middle of the night may be one of life's most satisfying pleasures-but what if, instead, you had a pillow that stayed nice and cool all night long, letting you get all the sleep you need? It might sound like a dream, but it's totally possible. With Weekender's Gel Memory Foam Pillow, you can rest soundly without getting overheated, all the while enjoying the "perfect balance between support and softness." And, best of all, you can get it for just $30.
What makes Weekender's pillow so unique is its ventilated exterior. It's made from a piece of memory foam that has tiny holes all over its surface, which helps moderate airflow so it doesn't trap heat when your head is resting on it. It's slightly firmer than a down or down alternative pillow, but shoppers say it's perfectly comfortable: "It's never felt like the rock hard memory foam that you get in cheap pillows. It's not just a saggy mess either. It's just right."
It doesn't decrease in comfort over time, either. Another reviewer said that, after a year of use, it feels just as good as it did fresh out of the packaging.
The pillow comes with a washable cover that doesn't interfere with its cooling effect. "I've had the pillow for two months and I've enjoyed fantastic, comfortable, restful nights (and more than a few wonderful day-time naps)," one customer wrote. "The pillow keeps my head cool and cradles my head and neck with exactly the right amount of cushion." Even self-proclaimed skeptics have found that the memory foam pillow helps them fall asleep-and stay asleep.
Back, side, and even stomach sleepers all approve of the Amazon pillow, and some shoppers say that it's better than more expensive options they've tried. It's no wonder that many reviewers have found themselves ordering several more after experiencing Weekender's pillow for the first time.
While you're taking advantage of Prime Day sales, consider adding Weekender's memory foam pillow to your cart, too. If you've been thinking about replacing your pillows, now is the time.