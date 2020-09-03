This Cooling Pillow With Over 9,000 Five-Star Reviews Is Only $26 Right Now

If you’ve found your quality of sleep lacking, chances are your room’s temperature may be to blame. According to The National Sleep Foundation, the recommended temperature to secure a solid night of sleep is 67 degrees. But it’s not just your thermostat playing a part: You can keep cool with temperature-control sheets and even minimize your time spent counting sheep with the help of a specifically designed cooling pillow.
And thanks to Wayfair, there’s never been a better time to upgrade where you lay your head down at night. Right now, you can get its popular Sleep Encased Cooling Memory Foam Pillow for 74 percent off, making a cooler and calmer sleep just $26 away.
The standout hypoallergenic pillow is designed to offer customized support through its moldable memory foam while ventilated cooling technology keeps you sleeping soundly without overheating. What’s more, its 100 percent cotton pillow cover zips off to make washing a breeze.
Thanks to more than 9,000 perfect reviews left by satisfied shoppers who’ve made it their own, the cooling pillow has become a favorite among the retailer’s many options. “Omg, where have these been all my life,” said one reviewer. “Love the support and no more headaches from sinus problems. Super supportive of the head and also cooling. Will definitely be buying more!”
“It’s been a great improvement compared to my plain old everyday common pillow,” added another shopper who left a five-star review. “It does as advertised and remains cool throughout the night and is extremely soft and comfortable.”
A good night’s sleep is worth investing in and when it’s on sale? Even better. Right now, you can head to Wayfair to snag the popular pillow while it’s marked down 74 percent from its usual price of $100. You’ll thank yourself in the morning.
