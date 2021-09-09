Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are 'Off the Charts Comfortable'—and They're Just $30
One of the surest signs that a great day may be on the horizon is when you wake up and feel fully rested. But there are so many factors that come into play in order to allow you to feel fully refreshed—and many of them involve creating a comfortable and cooling environment for sleep. While sheets and a duvet rank high in importance, the other key element in the Great Sleep Equation is your pillows. More than 14,000 shoppers give these pillows five stars, and the set retails for only $30.
The Utopia Bedding standard size pillows arrive in a set of two, and it's important to note they are hypoallergenic. Rather than down filling, both pillows are filled with polyester fibers and encased in cotton covers. Between the fill and the covers, the pillows are able to "conform to the natural curves of your body," which allows the pillows to be favored by side, back, and stomach sleepers, according to the brand.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
"These pillows are off the charts comfortable," raved one five-star reviewer. "I randomly chose them for my son when he moved into his own apartment. When my husband and I upgraded to a king-size bed, I asked my son if he liked the pillows. He said they were great, so I ordered them for us. I can't begin to tell you how much we love them. Everyone feels differently about pillows, but if you like one that is cool, soft, and forms around your head and neck, get these."
When your pillows arrive, Utopia suggests allowing 48-72 hours for the set to fully expand. To quicken the process, place your pillows in a sunny spot in your home or pop them in the dryer on a low heat setting with two tennis balls. Then, once you add your pillowcases and begin sleeping on your pillows, expect your pillows to deliver a luxurious sleeping experience similar to what you would get if you spent a night in a multiple-star resort. One reviewer said they "are like pillows from a four-diamond resort" that are simply "worth it."
"Want to feel like you are sleeping on hotel-style pillows? Then you must buy these," writes another shopper who gave these pillows a five-star rating. "I have a little obsession with pillows, and these are by far the best pillows I have ever purchased in my entire life. I love these so much, I have recommended them to a few people who are now obsessed with them too."
Available in standard, king, and European sizes, shop for the Utopia Bedding pillow set and start your morning feeling comfortable, relaxed, and ready for the day ahead after a great night's rest.