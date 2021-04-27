This ‘Completely Silent’ Mattress Protector Has More Than 5,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon
Although they may lack the glam factor that bamboo silk sheets and cooling weighted blankets have, mattress protectors are one of the most important bedroom buys you can make. They keep your mattress protected for years to come while warding off allergens or *shudders* worse. Once upon a time, you would head out to the nearest department store and snag whatever protector they had in stock, but these days, we have options—and the insight of Amazon shoppers.
Ultrablock’s UltraPlush Waterproof Mattress Protector may be a mouthful, but it’s also got 5,200 glowing ratings from satisfied customers. In a review titled “Completely Silent, Luxuriously Soft,” one shopper put their protector to the test when a full cup of coffee was spilled on it. After washing it just once, the stain was gone.
“I shopped around quite a bit to find the right protectors,” they said. “Something with no plastic feel or sound, yet still soft, and I finally found them! These protectors feel like the softest fleece… so smooth and silky. And even though I can see the somewhat shiny layer of protective ‘plastic’ on the inside, I cannot feel it or hear it on the outside. It's like an optical illusion of some sort.”
What sets the highly rated mattress protector apart from others is its undetectability under sheets thanks to tight-fitting elastic corner pockets. And along with the protective benefits, its soft layer of padding provides a bit of comfort.
One pro tip from the shoppers who’ve already bought one for themselves? Don’t dry the cover on high heat to avoid shrinking. “This mattress cover is a dream come true,” one reviewer said. “It makes our plush mattress even more cozy, and now feels like we’re sleeping on a cloud… The only thing that could make my experience better is if you could dry the cover on high heat. You must use caution not to dry this cover using high heat. Other than that, it’s perfect!”
You can get this Amazon shopper-approved waterproof mattress protector in six sizes.
To buy: from $30; amazon.com.