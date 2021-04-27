This ‘Completely Silent’ Mattress Protector Has More Than 5,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon 

Although they may lack the glam factor that bamboo silk sheets and cooling weighted blankets have, mattress protectors are one of the most important bedroom buys you can make. They keep your mattress protected for years to come while warding off allergens or *shudders* worse. Once upon a time, you would head out to the nearest department store and snag whatever protector they had in stock, but these days, we have options—and the insight of Amazon shoppers.