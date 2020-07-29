My Night Sweats Have Stopped Ever Since I Started Sleeping on These Breathable, Linen Sheets

Being both a light sleeper and a hot sleeper is not an enjoyable combination when you live in a tiny apartment in a bustling city. Since my room traps heat extremely well, I’ve been searching for ways to make it through summer nights without solely relying on my window AC unit. From trying insulated curtains to cooling pajamas, none of my attempts at staying cool made a difference—that is, until I went to bed with these lightweight sheets.
While Tuft & Needle carries many bedroom staples, ranging from cushiony mattresses to cooling duvet covers, I can confidently say the bedding brand’s linen sheet set is one that’s definitely worth your attention. Beyond amplifying the cozy ambiance in my room, the luxurious sheets are made with a lightweight material that’s kept my night sweats at bay. The 100 percent European flax fabric feels durable and extremely well-made, and it only gets softer with each run through the washing machine.
The sheet set comes with two standard pillowcases, one top sheet, and one fitted sheet in six different color options, each muted tone as soothing as the last. Designed with larger mattresses in mind, the fitted sheet easily covers a 14-inch mattress, and the strong elastic ensures it stays in place no matter how much you may move around throughout the night.
To buy: from $149—$192 (was $175—$225); tuftandneedle.com.
Though these sheets are perfect for summertime, they can easily be used year-round, too, thanks to the versatile, long-lasting fabric. They stay cool throughout the warmer months, but can also trap warmth when paired with winter blankets during the cooler months.
I’m not the only one who has come to rely on the temperature-regulating benefits these sheets have to offer. Dozens of other shoppers have left behind glowing reviews as well.
“I love the feel of these sheets! They are SO breathable, and a blessing in my tiny apartment that holds heat — and I don’t even have AC,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s my first time sleeping with linen, and although the hand feel is a bit more coarse, it is not itchy or scratchy, just a new experience.”
“These sheets are the best! I had been wanting to purchase linen sheets for a while,” said another. “I have a Tuft & Needle mattress I already love, so I figured the sheets would be worth a shot. So worth it! They wash well, and definitely help keep me cool during these warmer months.”
If you’re ready to treat yourself to cooling, summer-ready sheets, you’ve arrived at the right time. Everything on the Tuft & Needle website is currently 15 percent off, including this top-rated linen sheet set that’s been bumped down to $170.