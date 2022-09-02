Deal Alert! The Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow That's 'Comfortable in Every Way' Is 45% Off for Labor Day

“I didn't expect a pillow could change sleep quality this much.”

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on September 2, 2022

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel
Photo: Amazon.com

Sometimes getting a good night's rest really just has to do with your bedding, particularly your pillow. If you find yourself tossing and turning at bedtime, your pillow may be the culprit, but you're in luck—there are tons of Tempur-Pedic pillows on sale for Labor Day, including this extremely popular memory foam option that's 45 percent off on Amazon.

Think about it: When you lie down, do you find that your head is falling flat or is too elevated? The position of your head is extremely important to promote healthy spinal alignment, which simply means your neck and spine are ultimately in a straight, neutral line. Otherwise, you're at risk for strains and aches come morning.

Shoppers swear the Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow helps with pain. One person even called the pillow a "life saver" and said that they now "sleep through [the] night most nights, and wake up with no back/neck pain," adding that it's "worth every penny."

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Luxury Soft Feel
Amazon.com

To buy: $66 (was $119); amazon.com.

The Tempur-Pedic pillow is made with cushioned and supportive memory foam that cradles the curves of your neck while you sleep. Reviewers confirm that the pillow has a good balance of softness and firmness that delivers the comfort they were searching for. And because memory foam naturally contours to your weight, it'll also be gentle on your shoulders, too, helping you snooze on your back—aka the ideal sleeping position.

You'll also notice that this Tempur pillow has an arched side to support your neck while back sleeping, and a flatter side that's more akin to traditional-style pillows. The flatter side accommodates those who prefer to sleep on their side or stomach, and some people even use this side to prop themselves up while watching TV or reading in bed. Smart!

While you'll probably slip this into a pillowcase, the Tempur-Pedic is also designed with a hypoallergenic cover that's easily removable via a zipper and can be thrown into the wash along with your sheets and covers.

The popular pillow is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, which is why it has earned more than 1,900 five-star ratings to date. In fact, a reviewer who has had three neck surgeries dubbed it "the best pillow out there, period," admitting, "I can't sleep without it." High praise, indeed.

"I didn't expect a pillow could change sleep quality this much," wrote a shopper who has had neck pain for years. "Well, here it is. [I've] been sleeping much more comfortably; it even reduced the amount of snoring."

Another fan of the Tempur pillow said, "The firmness is perfect for me! No more 'crick' in my neck the next morning!" They continued, "I find it to be very comfortable in every way."

Get some well-deserved sleep with the Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow while it's 45 percent off for Labor Day.

