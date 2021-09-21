These $20 Flannel Sheets Transformed My Bed Into a Cozy Paradise for Fall and Winter
We're always on the lookout for the best bedding on the market, whether that's cooling sheets for the summer or cozy flannel sheets for the colder months. Flannel sheets are a great option for fall and winter since they're warm yet still breathable, even for hot sleepers. We found a set at Target that starts at just $20 and comes in four gorgeous patterns you'll want to use all season long.
The Fall Flannel Patterned Sheet Set from Target's Threshold brand is made from 100 percent cotton, meaning the sheets are warm but have an airy feel and don't trap in too much heat. The set is available in twin through king sizes—the twin set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one pillowcase, and all other sizes come with two pillowcases.
I recently purchased a set of these flannel sheets for myself, and I've been so impressed with just how soft they are. As fall and winter approach, I know these sheets will keep me cozy since I've slept well through chillier nights so far, and I haven't overheated at all. And while the sheets come in four fall-themed patterns, I love the Ivory Diamond version that feels simple yet adds just enough style to my existing bedding.
Target shoppers also rave about how comfortable and stylish these sheets are. "These sheets are a steal for the price and so incredibly soft and comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "I highly recommend these if you're looking for a cozy sheet set for the fall and winter months. I want to buy another pattern—that's how much I love them."
Another shopper even said that these sheets have helped them sleep more soundly at night. "Super soft and warm. Never noticed how rough our previous bed sheets were until I felt these. I actually get a better sleep because I'm cozy at night."If you're on the hunt for a new set of sheets for the upcoming colder months, the Threshold Fall Flannel Patterned Sheets are a soft, versatile, and affordable option that you'll want to keep on your bed all fall and winter long, and for years to come.