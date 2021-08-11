8 Under-$100 Dorm Decor Finds From Target to Help Spruce Up Your New Room
Creating an oasis out of a dorm room is no easy feat. College newbies share close quarters with people they've never met before, rooms come equipped with lifeless furniture, and storage solutions can be in short supply. But taking time to properly set up your dorm is an important step in the moving process—creating a space that reflects your unique style can transform your new digs into a cozy home.
When shopping for dorm decor, choosing versatile pieces is key. And because you'll most likely be moving out at the end of the spring semester, you should consider chic, timeless items that can work in any room. Luckily, Target offers a large selection of stylish bedding, furniture, rugs, and wall art that you can use to upgrade your space. We've rounded up our favorite pieces that cost less than $100 so that you can spruce up your dorm without breaking the bank.
Society6 Geometric Shapes Tapestry
Use this lightweight tapestry to cover up bare white walls without nails. The cream, pink, mint, and brown shapes will add a bohemian vibe to your space, and the muted colors lend themselves as a background for displaying Polaroids. It can also double as a picnic blanket whenever you want to read on the quad.
Room Essentials Coral Letter Board
Set the tone for your room by crafting a motivational message on this letter board from Room Essentials. The white letters stand out against the blush backdrop and can be easily placed along the horizontal grooves. It comes with 181 letters and symbols to help you communicate in style.
Project 62 Artificial Monstera Arrangement
A little greenery goes a long way in dreary spaces, but keeping plants alive is a lot of responsibility for students who are constantly on the go. That's where this artificial Monstera plant comes in. Keep it on your bedside table, in a planter, or on top of a stack of books for a pop of freshness that never needs a drink of water.
Project 62 Deville Stilt Ottoman
Looking for more storage space? While it traditionally serves as a footrest or additional seating, this versatile velvet ottoman also has a hollowed-out center that can store throw blankets, clothes, or anything else that needs hiding.
Jungalow Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Add a pop of color to your space with Jungalow's stylish printed sheet set. Pair it with a comforter in a neutral contrasting shade and add some bright throw pillows for a bohemian aesthetic that'll look so cozy, you'll want to jump back into bed right after making it.
Room Essentials Task Lamp
This modern desk lamp will be a lifesaver whenever you need to pull an all-nighter. In addition to illuminating your desk, the versatile lamp can organize your pens, notebooks, sticky notes, and other office supplies. The base also has a USB outlet for charging a phone, e-reader, or tablet.
Room Essentials Plastic Dinnerware
Even though you'll probably be eating most of your meals in the dining hall, keeping a set of dinnerware in your room comes in handy for snacks and late-night meals. These affordable bowls, plates, and mugs are sold individually and come in six different colors you can mix and match with your new roommates.
Opalhouse Printed Persian Rug
Area rugs delineate a room and create a focal point all at the same time. We love the vintage vibe of this woven rug—the light colors will go with most decor, and the lived-in style will only get better over time. Plus, it will provide a soft landing spot when you roll out of bed every morning.