This Best-Selling Heated Blanket Will Keep You ‘Warm and Toasty’

A heated blanket is a necessity for making your home a true respite from cold winter weather. Sure, you can use space heaters and smart thermostats to maintain a cozy temperature inside, but there’s nothing quite like curling up with a heated blanket to make you feel warm and snug all night long. If a heated blanket is on your list, look no further than the best-selling electric blanket on Amazon.
This heated blanket from Sunbeam is made of soft polyester and has a quilted channel design. If you saw one strewn over a bed, you’d assume it was a regular blanket. However, unlike your favorite accent throw, this blanket comes with 10 heat seatings for added warmth and is designed to nestle between your sheets and comforter for a pleasant night’s sleep.
The heated blanket has an internal wiring system that can sense and adjust temperatures as needed. Plus, it has a 10-hour automatic shut-off feature, so you can sleep without worrying about turning it off. All you have to do is plug it in and use the controller to select your preferences.
Cleaning the heated blanket couldn’t be easier; it’s actually machine-washable. Just be sure to disconnect the power cord from the wall and detach the control cord from the blanket before tossing it in the washing machine. You can also put it in the dryer on a low, delicate cycle. The brand recommends taking it out while it’s still damp so you can stretch it back to its original size and let it hang dry before plugging it back in.
To buy: From $40; amazon.com.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers give the blanket a five-star rating. Many note that it’s a must for those who live in colder climates, and others say it heats up quickly and feels ultra-soft.
“I can't believe I’ve wasted so many years of life without this blanket. My apartment is so cold, and this blanket just makes me so warm and toasty,” one customer wrote. “I have never been happier falling asleep.”
A few shoppers also say it makes a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list who’s perpetually cold. Reviewers listed mothers, daughters, and wives as the happy recipients of this thoughtful present.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can order a heated blanket from Sunbeam on Amazon in sizes twin to king. They come in a variety of solid colors, so there’s something for every style.