This Best-Selling Heated Blanket Will Keep You ‘Warm and Toasty’

Cleaning the heated blanket couldn’t be easier; it’s actually machine-washable. Just be sure to disconnect the power cord from the wall and detach the control cord from the blanket before tossing it in the washing machine. You can also put it in the dryer on a low, delicate cycle. The brand recommends taking it out while it’s still damp so you can stretch it back to its original size and let it hang dry before plugging it back in.