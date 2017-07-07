Small Decor Swaps for a Summer-Ready Bedroom
As the weather heats up, the cozy bedroom that was your sanctuary for three-quarters of the year may suddenly leave you tossing and turning all night. To create a bedroom that’s a summer oasis (read: cool and comfortable), you’ll want to swap out the warm winter bedding, lighten up the heavy window treatments, and infuse the whole space with a light and airy look. Besides making your room simply look cooler, little design updates, such as a stylish tabletop fan or breathable bedding, can actually help it feel cooler. For proven ways to style a summer-ready bedroom, we turned to designers from Homepolish and Havenly, two interior design services that offer affordable online consultations at hourly rates or low flat fees. These pros help decorate real homes for real people, so they know how to design rooms that work in real life—not just look good for a magazine feature. Their tried-and-true tips for a cheery, lightened-up bedroom will help you feel cooler (and sleep better) all summer.
Build a Summer-Ready Bed
First things first, your bed deserves a summer makeover. More than just stylistic improvements, these easy adjustments could save you hours of sleep. “Swap out all of your bedding,” says Kylee Trunck, a designer at Havenly who specializes in spaces with a modern, eclectic style. “Ditch the duvet—you probably don’t need it—and opt for a lightweight coverlet,” she recommends. Trunck’s most surprising secret for creating a warm weather-ready bed is to build the bed in light layers. Choose lightweight sheets, covers, and throws, which you can pull up on a chillier night or leave at the end of the bed on a warmer evening. For even more tips, consult our complete guide to making your bed this summer.
Choose the Right Materials
Building the ultimate summer bed isn’t just about layering: It’s also a matter of choosing light and breathable materials. Natural textiles, such as linen and cotton, tend to be the most breathable, whereas woven synthetics may trap in moisture. When it comes to color choices, there are practical reasons behind classic white summer linens. “White bedding is my usual go-to, because it always looks clean and inviting. Sheets and pillow cases in a color can fade unevenly, causing a worn and tired (pun intended) look,” says Crystal Sinclair, a Homepolish designer. Fresh white bedding not only helps your bed look cooler, but it’s also proven to stand up to the summer sun.
Pick a Cool Palette
We all know that color choices can completely transform the style of a room, but did you know that they may also make a space feel cooler? Hues on the cool side of the color spectrum (blues, greens, and blue-based grays) may make a warm room feel more bearable. “When swapping out some of your pieces, choose colors and fabrics that evoke a sense of serenity, like blues and greens,” Trunck advises. The cool tones could even help calm the heightened emotional reaction associated with warm weather. “It might sound strange, but colors that mimic nature are known to be very calming,” Trunck says.
While the overall color scheme can stay cool and neutral, don’t be afraid to have a little fun with pops of brighter hues (it is summer after all!). This bedroom, styled by Homepolish designer Marissa Bero, began with a minimalist base of whites and grays, and then the giant wall mural by Black Crow Studios, a red ladder, and a hot pink tray were introduced to cheer up the space with color. “The trick is the percentage of color to neutral tones,” Bero explains. The ideal balance? She swears by at least 75 percent neutral and 25 percent color. Starting with a base palette that can work year-round will also make it easier to switch out the accents with the changing seasons.
Bring the Outdoors In
Introducing plants and other natural elements to a room—whether potted plants, fresh monstera leaves, or flowers from the backyard—will instantly make the space feel more summery. These elements add life to the room, preventing it from feeling stale, and connect the room with nature, even if it’s in the middle of the city. “Not only are greenery and fresh flowers great visual elements, but they'll help keep the air in your bedroom clean for optimal sleep,” Havenly designer Kaylee Trunck says. In this serene bedroom, a trendy fiddle leaf fig tree brings fresh air and a burst of vibrant green to the space. If you’re afraid you don’t have the green thumb to keep your new houseplants alive for the season, adopt one of these six hard-to-kill houseplants.
Select of-the-Season Accents
In search of the small details that make a room feel summer-ready, we turned to interior designer James Tabb. According to Tabb, there’s no need to completely overhaul your room for the season, just add a few low-key accents that reflect the tropical, nautical, or beachy look you’re going for. “Incorporating cool colors such as blue and indigo is a great way to cool down your room for summer. Using this as an accent to a crisp white wall is always a winning combo,” Tabb says. In this airy bedroom, a small throw pillow in blue tones, a teal tray, and teal art on the shelving unit infuse the space with an understated nautical vibe. If you’re willing to make a longer term commitment, let the navy blue faux wainscoting and the wooden light fixture inspire you.
Find a Fan That Fits Your Style
If you have central air in your home, make sure that the vents in your bedroom are unobstructed by furniture or other decor so that the air can flow freely through the space. Then, invest in a small area fan that matches your home’s style so you can leave it on display on your desk or bedside table. “Retro fans are super fun and add a nice touch. I don't think I could live without mine!” says Sinclair. Whether your home decor style is vintage-inspired, modern, or glam, you’ll find an option you love among our favorite chic tabletop fans.
Let the Light In
Lighten Up the Wall Decor
During the summer, Tabb prefers to keep art and wall hangings light and airy. The wall hangings in this bedroom add textural interest, while a neutral palette keeps them from feeling too heavy. “Woven pieces in natural colors will catch the breeze from an open window,” he says. On-theme art can also help the room feel like a seaside escape or a garden oasis. Bero suggests hanging up a vintage seascape, while Sinclair uses art as a way to incorporate even more plants into the spaces she designs. If you’re looking for affordable art you won’t feel guilty about swapping in for a few months, Sinclair recommends printing inexpensive art from Etsy (like this $6 cactus print) or from Society6. Downloadable and printable art in a variety of sizes lets you swap in fresh prints every season, without having to invest in brand new frames.