Avoid Night Sweats by Making Your Bed This Way in Summer

Your heavy duvet and flannel sheets might have kept you warm during chilly winter nights, but now that the temperature is rising, they’ll only leave you tossing and turning and drenched in sweat. “Winter is all about adding layers,” interior stylist Jason Grant says. “When the sun comes back out, it’s time to remove these layers. Think about using lighter fabrics, like linen or cotton, and avoiding wool and other heavy fabrics for your bedding.”

To find the ultimate summer sheets, consult our list of best sheets for those who sleep hot. Linen is known for its breathability (and will soften over time and after many washes), while percale feels smooth and crisp to the touch.

RELATED: 5 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long