How to Get the Most Out of Your Tiny Spare Bedroom

One of the biggest mistakes you can make for this room is turning it into a furniture graveyard—a destination for old furniture you’ve outgrown or hand-me-downs you couldn’t say no to.

“A small space actually requires more editing, strategic placement, and planning. Nothing is more ‘low energy’ than filling a room with furniture you don’t love, so come up with a clever plan,” says Christina Simon, senior designer for Mark Ashby Design in Austin, Texas. “The best way to approach this is to give the room a theme or story, which inherently helps make a room more cohesive.”

For example, if you want to use this room for reading, playing music, making art, or even working, then fill the space with the items that reference or pertain to that theme. Hang a guitar on the wall or make a handsome bookshelf and comfy chair the focal point. From there, really make sure the room works for you. Bring in task and ambient lighting and add art or furniture that inspires you and leans into the theme.