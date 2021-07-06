Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get ready to rethink everything you thought you knew about pink paint.

Space of the Week: This Bedroom Went From Builder-Grade Boring to Sheer Sophistication in Record Time

Before Houston-based design blogger Fariha Nasir of Pennies for a Fortune embarked on a floor-to-ceiling makeover of her guest bedroom, it was, in Nasir's words, "a hot mess." As a featured designer in the One Room Challenge, a biannual room transformation event, Nasir had just eight weeks to redo the space. With ambitious plans to add beadboard to the walls, install new light fixtures throughout, and hook up an electric fireplace, the deadline would be tight, but as the host of the show Dream Room in a Day and no stranger to quick turnaround times, Nasir was up to the challenge.

One Room Challenge Bedroom Before Credit: Fariha Nasir

Before the makeover, the bedroom was a familiar sight for many homeowners: used as a cluttered storage space, the room featured wall-to-wall carpeting, beige paint, and builder-grade fixtures. Nasir's goal: infuse personality and character into this bland space.

One Room Challenge, Pink Bedroom Credit: Fariha Nasir

After eight long weeks of work, the bedroom now exudes traditional charm with a modern twist. Once the beadboard and box molding were attached, everything (including the ceiling) got a coat of Sulking Room Pink, a complicated shade of rose by Farrow & Ball. A new electric fireplace adds even more architectural interest. New Art Deco sconces, a vintage-style rug to cover the carpeting, and artwork in gilded frames complete the scene. As grandmillennial style takes over 2021, the room looks 100 years older, yet has never looked more modern.

