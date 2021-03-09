Nearly 12,000 Amazon Shoppers Love These “Luxury” Gel Pillows—and They’re Just $13

A good night of sleep is priceless, but there are a few products that can make those prized hours of rest more attainable. A comfortable pair of pajamas, nice sheets, and good pillows work together to help you doze off in peace. But these items don't have to cost a lot to be effective—in fact, according to Amazon shoppers, some of the most "divine" pillows you can buy are just $13 apiece.
Sormag's Bed Pillows come in sets of two and are currently on sale for just over $25. They've amassed nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, and many shoppers say that they've improved the quality of their sleep. "I'm amazed at these pillows," one reviewer wrote. "Very comfortable; you sink into them, but at same time [they] have support. My son says when he comes to my house, he feels like he's at a luxury resort."
The pillows are made with a 100 percent Egyptian cotton cover and a poly gel fiber filling, which makes them soft yet supportive—the brand says they rebound in just five seconds. They're also machine washable, and a test by the brand shows that after 100 washes, they're still as good as new.
Both back and side sleepers attest to the comfort of the Sormag pillows, and several shoppers even say that they've seen a reduction in chronic pain. "I have constant neck pain, and I always thought it was because my pillow wasn't supporting me at night. Well guess what? It wasn't," wrote one. "Then I bought these pillows, and my partner and I had one of the best sleeps on the very first night. More sleep, and less waking up. My neck pain was considerably [better]."
To buy: $25 (was $35) for two; amazon.com
Even those who deal with insomnia have found relief by swapping out their pillows. "I've been battling with insomnia for a long time—I tried different supplements, I tried eye masks for a blackout, aromatherapy, everything … I gave it one more try and looked up 'the most comfortable pillow' on Amazon," wrote one shopper. "I went through some of the items and looked at the reviews and finally chose this one. Yesterday it arrived. I slept like a child. I woke up so happy, so I'm reviewing it right away."
With their current sale price, Sormag's gel pillows are even more of a steal—and they might bring you a step closer to your best sleep yet.