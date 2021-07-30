This Cooling Pillow Is Giving Shoppers Their 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's 50% Off Right Now
Getting a good night's sleep is a rarity for so many of us that the National Institutes of Health says we're in the middle of a sleep epidemic. Plus, it's hard to keep up with our changing sleep needs as we get older, and sleeping during the rising temperatures of the summer can make it even harder when you're tossing and turning through sweaty sheets and pillows. But thousands of people are finding relief in a cooling pillow that's made for hot sleepers and anyone else finding themselves counting sheep at night.
The Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow has a "conforming shape," according to the brand, that's great for side, stomach, and back sleepers alike. It's made of shredded memory foam and encased in a micro-vented bamboo cover that helps air flow through the pillow—the secret behind keeping you cool. The pillow will also absorb the crispness in a cold room and help regulate your body temperature from the head down.
To buy: From $30; amazon.com.
The pillow comes in three sizes—standard, queen, or king—and each is currently discounted on Amazon. The queen size offers the best deal by far with a 33 percent mark-down and an additional $10 off coupon, cutting its original $60 price in half to just $30.
Aside from the attractive price, shoppers say this pillow with nearly 7,000 five-star ratings is the real deal—even people who have had serious injuries and a history of sleeping problems agree.
"I can't remember when I've had such a good night's sleep, honestly," one shopper wrote. "I've had this pillow for five days now, and I have had the best sleep ever. My neck isn't stiff and doesn't hurt when I wake up. The pillow is the best pillow I've ever owned and has given me the best sleep of my life since I broke my neck twice."
Score your own Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow for the best sleep of your life while it's still on sale at Amazon today.