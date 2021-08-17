I Love a Good Bargain Buy, and This $42 Cooling Pillow Is the Reason I Sleep So Well
Sleeping just may be one of my favorite activities. Getting at least seven hours of sleep is known to help you recharge, boost your mood, and focus throughout the day, per the Sleep Foundation. While I welcome sleep with open arms, snoozing doesn't always come naturally to me, which is why I usually toss and turn, worry about next-day tasks, and stress about—you guessed it—falling asleep. It's an endless cycle. However, all it took was adding the Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow to my bedtime routine. And now? I go into a deep slumber moments after my head hits the pillow.
One of the biggest factors that can alter how well you sleep is your bedding, and your pillow is a major part of that. What goes into making a pillow seem hotel-quality all comes down to what makes you comfortable. When shopping for a pillow, I consider a few factors including pillow height, breathability, and cushioning. Plus, if you're a bargain shopper like myself, price is definitely a factor. And the Snuggle-Pedic bamboo memory foam pillow is the bedding essential that truly shines above the rest in all four categories.
To buy: $42 with coupon (was $49.99); amazon.com
First of all, it's probably one of the comfiest pillows I've slept on so far (and I've tried many!) It's designed with a shredded memory foam fill that cradles every curve on your head, supporting it whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper. Trust me, it actually feels like you're sleeping on the fluffiest cloud that's both soft and supportive. Because of its supreme comfort, I literally fall asleep in minutes. And I know this for a fact, because I have a sleep tracker, too.
Additionally, the Snuggle-Pedic pillow has a genius design that allows you to customize the amount of fill in the pillow. Why is that important? Just like how one size does not fit all when it comes to clothing, one pillow height won't either. If your pillow is too high or low, it will affect your comfort level and can even mess with your spinal alignment. The pillow comes with extra memory foam fill to perfectly personalize it for you, and I can't imagine sleeping on anything without this feature again.
If you tend to sleep hot or live in a warm climate like myself, listen up. Unlike most memory foam bedding that absorbs heat, causing you to wake up in a sweaty panic, the Snuggle-Pedic pillow actually keeps you cool. The shredded fill allows for more airflow, and is made with a Kool-Flow bamboo pillow case that naturally regulates temperature as you snooze.
Plus, when you're ready to wash your bedding, you can throw the entire pillow in the machine. This baby is a total upgrade.
I'm actually considering getting another one of these pillows, because honestly, the design and breathability is so good, it'll be hard to sleep on anything else. If you're having trouble falling asleep (and staying there), you have to try the Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow. And since it's currently on sale, now's definitely the time to buy.