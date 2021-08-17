I Love a Good Bargain Buy, and This $42 Cooling Pillow Is the Reason I Sleep So Well

Sleeping just may be one of my favorite activities. Getting at least seven hours of sleep is known to help you recharge, boost your mood, and focus throughout the day, per the Sleep Foundation. While I welcome sleep with open arms, snoozing doesn't always come naturally to me, which is why I usually toss and turn, worry about next-day tasks, and stress about—you guessed it—falling asleep. It's an endless cycle. However, all it took was adding the Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow to my bedtime routine. And now? I go into a deep slumber moments after my head hits the pillow.