Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Anti-Aging Silk Pillowcase—and It’s 25% Off Right Now

It’s important to take care of yourself, especially at times when there’s so much uncertainty in the world. No matter what your definition of self-care looks like, you can’t go wrong with some retail therapy. Lucky for us, Nordstrom dropped a surprise sale yesterday and took 25 percent off everything on its site—even sale and clearance items get the additional discount. You can shop a wide range of product categories, including beauty, home, clothing, and accessories, all with markdowns.

But if there’s one product in the sale that you don’t want to miss, it’s this luxurious silk pillowcase. Nordstrom shoppers say it is the secret to better beauty sleep, and let’s face it: You’re probably spending more time in bed right now.

The Slip Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase has hundreds of customer reviews that rave about how well it protects skin. “I don’t wake up with sleep creases on my face,” wrote one shopper (they can lead to permanent wrinkles down the line). Plus, sleeping on a silk pillowcase provides another major anti-aging benefit: Since the fabric will absorb much less of your pricey facial serums and night creams, your skin will actually soak up all of the product.

Other reviewers say they notice much less hair breakage and frizziness when they wake up in the morning—no bedhead here. “This pillowcase has been such a game changer for my hair!” one said.

“After thinking of buying a silk pillowcase for ages, I finally took the plunge and got this one, and I love it,” added another. “It feels unbelievably nice, and I can tell that my hair likes it too. I was so impressed, I got one for my husband as well, and he loves it just as much as I do.”

The Slip Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase is available in queen and king sizes in a range of colors, including black, white, navy, and this Nordstrom-exclusive plum version. Some colors are already sold out, but check back to see if more get restocked.

In addition to these popular pillowcases, the brand also has silk sleep masks, hair ties, knot headbands, and more on sale at Nordstrom. As one reviewer puts it: “Life is too short to wake up with a creased face in the mornings.”

To buy: $64 (was $85); nordstrom.com.