This 'Cloud-Like' Mattress Topper Gave Shoppers the 'Best Sleep They've Had in Months'—and It's Up to 41% Off
If you're frequently tossing and turning in your sleep or if you wake up with back pain, it may be time to rethink your sleeping situation. While you could invest hundreds and even thousands of dollars on a new mattress, sometimes all you need is a mattress topper to transform that stiff board into a pillowy haven. This best-selling mattress topper has changed the way shoppers feel about their bed with many calling it a "game changer." And you can get it on sale for up to 41 percent off.
The Sleep Mantra Mattress Topper is loved by over 7,700 Amazon shoppers because it's made with "cloud-like" sateen cotton and filled with down alternative polyester. The allergy-friendly topper has a down-like bounce without the annoyance of escaping feathers. The 100 percent cotton exterior is so soft, and it's also water-repellent to protect your mattress from damage. Its light and airy structure doesn't trap body heat either, so you don't have to worry about waking up in a pool of sweat each morning. Moreover, it's machine-washable and dryable to ensure it retains its shape overtime.
To buy: From $56; amazon.com.
Not only do shoppers love how soft this mattress topper is, with one saying "it really transformed my firm mattress into a hotel cloud-like bed," but they also praise it for relieving their back and hip pain. Right now, you can get the mattress topper in sizes ranging from twin to California king on sale for up to 41 percent off. Bonus: They're all under $81.
"I am recovering from hip surgery after a traumatic hip injury," this reviewer wrote. "Once I was finally healed enough to try sleeping on my side, due to my firm mattress, I found it too painful and uncomfortable. When I received my Sleep Mantra mattress topper, I couldn't try it out fast enough! From the first night I slept on my new topper, my sleep quality improved dramatically and I was able to sleep pain-free. Thanks to my Sleep Mantra topper, my sleep quality and comfort is back to normal."
Another shopper said, "I've been having some lower back pain and since sleeping on this mattress topper, it has relieved it a ton! I had tried memory foam toppers in the past, but it just made sleeping worse. With memory foam toppers I would wake up every time I moved, cause those things stick you in place. Not so with the pillow top mattress toppers! I find myself sleeping through the night."
Head to Amazon to get the mattress topper that gives shoppers the "best sleep that they've had in months" while it's on sale.