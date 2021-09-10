This $255 Mattress Is My Favorite Purchase of All Time—and It's Finally Back in Stock
Shopping for a comfortable and supportive mattress may bring out the inner Goldilocks within even the most low-maintenance sleeper. In an era where bed-in-a-box mattresses reign supreme, finding one that's "just right" no longer involves getting some shuteye in a showroom. In fact, you're completely in the dark over the mattress' firmness and feel until a massive box arrives at your doorstep.
When I set out in search of a mattress of my own, blindly buying a bed-in-a-box felt intimidating and uncertain—until I spotted the Chime Hybrid Mattress from Signature Design by Ashley on Amazon. At just $255 for a full-size (a fraction of the cost of a Casper), not only was its price tag palatable, but the near-15,000 five-star ratings proved it deserved a fair chance despite my skepticism.
To buy: From $255 (was $300); amazon.com.
This hybrid mattress combines the comfort of memory foam with the support of an innerspring, featuring multiple layers of both. At its base, a perimeter of 360 individually wrapped coils provides body contouring and lumbar support, while atop, three layers of upholstery-grade support foam, soft quilt foam, and temperature-regulating high-density gel memory foam combine to form 3.25 inches of cushioning.
The result is a padded mattress that provides the firmness you need and the comfort you seek, together setting the stage for the type of restful sleep you deserve. I've had this mattress for approximately two years, and in that time, I've consistently woken up pain-free and eager to take on the day. Dare I say, it's the best money I've ever spent—and I'm certainly not the only person who feels that way.
"Oh my, once I laid down I was in heaven!" wrote one reviewer of their first snooze on the mattress. "It was the best night's sleep ever. It is very supportive but so plush and soft at the same time—like sleeping on a marshmallow. I am waking up with zero hip or shoulder pains. My arms aren't going to sleep overnight. I don't need caffeine in the morning. Just like that, this mattress has improved my life 1000%. My only complaint [is] I don't want to get up in the morning because it is soooooooo comfy."
Worth noting: This mattress is so popular, it regularly goes out of stock. For those who can do with a little less padding, the Chime mattress also comes in an even more affordable 10-inch height, as well as a firmer 12-inch option that's fully made of memory foam.
Still on the fence about buying a mattress without trying it? Just listen to one convincing reviewer: "If you have any doubts about a mattress in a box, push them aside and buy this mattress." Shop the Signature Design by Ashley Chime Hybrid Mattress on Amazon from $255.
