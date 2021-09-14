This Contoured, Pressure-Relieving Mattress Has Changed the Way I Sleep
A good night's sleep is priceless. And while many quality beds and bedding tend to be pricey, a supportive mattress that will last you for years, giving you restful sleep night after night, is more than worth the price. I've been sleeping on the Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress for several months now, and it's by far the best addition I've ever added to my bedroom.
The Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress came into my life at the perfect time—just as I moved into a new apartment and finally had space for a queen size bed. After sleeping on a far-too-soft memory foam mattress for years, I knew it was time to upgrade to something more supportive. I still wanted a soft mattress with plenty of comfortable cushion, but I was also looking for just the right level of firmness that would help with my chronic neck and shoulder pain. Luckily, the Perfect Sleeper combines these elements perfectly, and has consistently given me the best sleep I've had in years.
To buy: $1,099 for a queen (from $920 Beyond+ members); serta.com, bedbathandbeyond.com.
I opted for the Perfect Sleeper Mattress with one layer of memory foam and a medium feel (you can also choose up to three layers of memory foam, a pillow top, and extra firm, medium, or plush feels). The wide variety of options allows you to customize your mattress to your exact sleeping needs, whether you're looking for an ultra soft, plush feel with layers of foam or a firmer, more supportive effect. The mattress is made from Serta's HexCloud gel memory foam that provides contoured pressure relief while keeping you cool, as well as a coil system for support and reduced motion transfer (that means even if you toss and turn at night, you don't have to worry about rolling off the bed). For me, my neck and shoulders feel far more supported on the Perfect Sleeper than they did on my old mattress, and it's not often I wake up with an uncomfortable stiff feeling that other mattresses left me with. Plus, I find myself sleeping soundly through the night, since it's easy to find a comfortable position once I get into bed.
Shoppers agree that this mattress is a game changer when it comes to sleep. "We love this mattress. Very comfortable, soft, and nice height. Really helps with back pain, and gives you a good night's sleep," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented the combination of comfortable softness and supportive firmness that this mattress provides. "It's the perfect medium of soft and firm and ever since I have been sleeping on it, I have been able to go into deep sleep and [wake] up refreshed." If you're looking for a quality mattress that will support your body, especially your back, neck, and shoulders, while still offering plenty of plush comfort, the Serta Perfect Sleeper is worth exploring. It's certainly changed the way I sleep for the better.