This Contoured, Pressure-Relieving Mattress Has Changed the Way I Sleep

I opted for the Perfect Sleeper Mattress with one layer of memory foam and a medium feel (you can also choose up to three layers of memory foam, a pillow top, and extra firm, medium, or plush feels). The wide variety of options allows you to customize your mattress to your exact sleeping needs, whether you're looking for an ultra soft, plush feel with layers of foam or a firmer, more supportive effect. The mattress is made from Serta's HexCloud gel memory foam that provides contoured pressure relief while keeping you cool, as well as a coil system for support and reduced motion transfer (that means even if you toss and turn at night, you don't have to worry about rolling off the bed). For me, my neck and shoulders feel far more supported on the Perfect Sleeper than they did on my old mattress, and it's not often I wake up with an uncomfortable stiff feeling that other mattresses left me with. Plus, I find myself sleeping soundly through the night, since it's easy to find a comfortable position once I get into bed.