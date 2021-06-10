If You're a Hot Sleeper, You Need This Under-$50 Cooling Body Pillow in Your Life
Getting the right amount of sleep is crucial to your overall health, but turning throughout the night due to excessive heat can get in the way. It's fairly common for your natural body temperature to rise during your sleep, which has led to the creation of cooling bed sheets, comforters, and even pillows. Rather than building up a sweat and not getting those important hours of deep slumber, it's important to find ways to keep your body temperature at a comfortable level at night. The Sensorpedic Coolmax Body Pillow is a great place to start.
This body pillow has a thread count of 300 and is made of cotton-rich fabric. In other words, it's incredibly comfortable and soft for sleeping on throughout the night. The inside is filled with plush fiber for even more softness, and maintains its shape no matter what position you sleep in. But what shoppers really love is the unique Coolmax technology created by Sensorpedic that helps them sleep better at night.
If you're wondering what makes the Coolmax technology so special, it's the moisture-wicking power of the fabric. This body pillow wicks away moisture as you sweat and start to overheat so that you can stay feeling cool during your sleep.The pillow supports different sleep positions, including side sleepers thanks to its size. At 54 inches long by 20 inches wide, you can rest most of your body comfortably on any side.
To buy: $48; target.com
Customers agree that it's helped improve their sleep patterns. "I sleep on my side and always have a 'huggie' pillow, but that's nothing like this body pillow. Fiber filled with soft stuffing, it's the perfect thing for a good night's sleep. I've literally been sleeping through the night since I've gotten this Pillow, and that hasn't happened in years," one shopper wrote.
"If you're looking for a great body pillow, don't look any further. This pillow is very comfortable and stays cool even when your body doesn't. It has kept its shape and is the perfect length," said another.
If you heat up throughout the night and could use some better sleep, the Sensorpedic Coolmax Body Pillow could be a great option for you. Get yours now for $48 at Target.