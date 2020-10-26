Over 83,000 Shoppers Love This Mattress Protector That’s Hypoallergenic, Waterproof, and Breathable

Mattresses can be very expensive, so you’ll likely do whatever you can to extend the life of yours. One of the easiest ways to keep your mattress in tip-top shape is to use a mattress protector, and over 34,000 Amazon shoppers say the SafeRest Mattress Protector is their go-to option.
The popular piece of bedding may look like a regular fitted sheet, but it’s made from a cotton terry cloth material that’s hypoallergenic and has a membrane back coating to keep your mattresses protected from liquids, dust mites, and bacteria. It works so well, in fact, that one customer said, “It has saved our mattress more times than I can count.”
While many waterproof mattress protectors are made from plastic materials that tend to be noisy and uncomfortable, shoppers love that this cotton option is squeak-free and super soft. Some even say they can barely tell it’s on their bed at all. Even better, it’s super breathable, so it won’t make you overheat and sweat as you sleep.
“This hypoallergenic mattress protector worked great for our bed,” wrote one shopper. “There weren't any loud noises or discomfort placing it on the bed and under our sheets. It is similar to placing a fitted sheet on the bed with a different material laying on the top of the mattress. It fits very snugly on the mattress itself and I do feel that it will keep our mattress clean and dust mite free.”
“We have a great Dane (that sleeps in our bed) and a toddler (who plays in our bed). Because of this mattress cover, our mattresses are in pristine condition,” raved another. “No crunchy noises when you sleep, no super hot sweaty bed. I honestly don't even notice it and never have. I highly, highly recommend this mattress cover. It's protected our mattress from a 175+lb Great Dane peeing directly on it - more than once. If it can do that, it can do anything.”
The mattress protector comes in six different sizes, ranging from twin to California king. Plus, it’s machine-washable and can be thrown in the dryer — making it super easy to clean. If you’re ready to try one for yourself, now’s the perfect time! Many sizes are currently marked down, so you can score one for as little as $25.
To buy: from $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com