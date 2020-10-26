Over 83,000 Shoppers Love This Mattress Protector That’s Hypoallergenic, Waterproof, and Breathable

“We have a great Dane (that sleeps in our bed) and a toddler (who plays in our bed). Because of this mattress cover, our mattresses are in pristine condition,” raved another. “No crunchy noises when you sleep, no super hot sweaty bed. I honestly don't even notice it and never have. I highly, highly recommend this mattress cover. It's protected our mattress from a 175+lb Great Dane peeing directly on it - more than once. If it can do that, it can do anything.”