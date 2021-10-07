I Finally Found the Perfect Wool Blanket That Doesn't Scratch or Irritate My Sensitive Skin
As a Minnesotan of Scandinavian descent, I've gathered quite the collection of wool staples including hats, mittens, coats, sweaters, and socks. My family even has a bundle of wool blankets at my cabin in Northern Minnesota that have been passed down from previous generations. They're my favorite blankets to use in our central heatless cabin because they're thin, but they somehow provide more weight and warmth than any other blanket. Despite the fact that my wool sweaters, blankets, and winter accessories are the warmest and longest-lasting essentials I own, the scratchy materials tend to irritate my sensitive skin.
I've gotten used to the itchy fibers and wear wool frequently throughout the cold-weather months, but it is no friend to my dry winter skin. So when Rumpl's newest merino wool blanket landed on my doorstep, I audibly gasped at how soft the materials were.
Rumpl is well known for its puffy, insulated outdoor blankets that are made for camping, picnics, and everyday lounging. It's latest release is a collection of the softest merino wool blankets I've ever felt. The blankets are made up of 100 percent natural fibers from a blend of responsibly-sourced Australian merino wool and organic cotton. The itch-free blankets have a reversible striped arch or triangular design that come in four colors including sage, terracotta, pacific (a dark blue-ish gray hue), and ash (a light gray and ivory color). You can choose between throw, queen, and king sizes, that each have a substantial weight ranging from 2.3 to 6 pounds.
Like most wool things, the blanket is not machine-washable. But since wool contains naturally odor-neutralizing fibers, it won't require frequent cleaning. If you have to get out stains or odors, the brand recommends dry cleaning it.
I got the merino wool throw blanket in sage, and it perfectly ties my bedroom together with its soft hues to create the cozy fall haven I've been dreaming about. It's so soft, warm, and lightweight that I find myself wrapped in it at my desk all day (yes, I wrote this story with this blanket around me), on the couch in the evening, and in my bed each night.
If you think a $200 price point is a little steep for a throw blanket, it's a pretty comparable price for its quality. A high-quality wool blanket can truly last a lifetime, if not generations, making the investment so worth it compared to fleece or knit blankets that deteriorate after a few years. And I can't think of a more thoughtful gift idea for friends and family this holiday season.
Another one of our Ecommerce Writers, Jayla Andrulonis, also got the blanket and she said: "I have some of the most sensitive skin on the planet. If I even look at a wool sweater, I start to itch. That's why I was hesitant about Rumpl's blanket from the start, but figured I would give it a chance. To my surprise, it was much softer than I expected and I've been snuggling up with the throw since it showed up on my doorstep—happy and with no hives in sight."
If you thought a soft, itch-free wool blanket didn't exist, think again. Head to Rumpl to shop my new favorite cozy throw blanket—it could change your life.