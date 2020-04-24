Shoppers Say These Comfy Sheets and Robes Feel Like Hotel-Quality—and They’re on Sale Right Now

Image zoom rileyhome.com

We always love a deal on home goods, especially when it’s on something that’ll make our space feel more comfortable. But now that we’re spending much more time at home, we appreciate these deals even more—being quarantined has us tempted to redecorate every room as cozily as possible. (You’re definitely not the only one.) One of the best places to shop for cozy bedding and home goods online is Riley—and a bunch of the brand’s sheets, blankets, and robes are currently on sale.

Riley’s Work From Comfort sale offers 15 percent off a variety of items that will make being at home feel more comfortable than before, including breathable sheets and linen duvet covers. To get the discount, you just have to enter code COMFORT15 at checkout.

Shoppers say that the brand’s products are so well-made that they make them feel like they’re at a hotel. And it makes sense, because Riley partners with some of the best factories in Portugal (a country known for its strong textile business) to make its high-quality bedding. But Riley’s sale includes more than just blankets and sheets—you can get the 15 percent discount on super soft robes, comfy slippers, and chic throw blankets, too.

Whether you’re shopping for your own home or for a gift for a loved one (Mother’s Day is coming up soon), any of the items below will make staying home so much more enjoyable. Bonus: The site offers free shipping, and you can get select items personalized with up to 10 characters in a variety of fonts and colors for no additional charge.

Shop the best deals from Riley’s Work From Comfort sale below before the sale ends.