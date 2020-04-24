Shoppers Say These Comfy Sheets and Robes Feel Like Hotel-Quality—and They’re on Sale Right Now
Bonus: Some even come with free personalization.
We always love a deal on home goods, especially when it’s on something that’ll make our space feel more comfortable. But now that we’re spending much more time at home, we appreciate these deals even more—being quarantined has us tempted to redecorate every room as cozily as possible. (You’re definitely not the only one.) One of the best places to shop for cozy bedding and home goods online is Riley—and a bunch of the brand’s sheets, blankets, and robes are currently on sale.
Riley’s Work From Comfort sale offers 15 percent off a variety of items that will make being at home feel more comfortable than before, including breathable sheets and linen duvet covers. To get the discount, you just have to enter code COMFORT15 at checkout.
RELATED: These Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 7 Best Sets
Shoppers say that the brand’s products are so well-made that they make them feel like they’re at a hotel. And it makes sense, because Riley partners with some of the best factories in Portugal (a country known for its strong textile business) to make its high-quality bedding. But Riley’s sale includes more than just blankets and sheets—you can get the 15 percent discount on super soft robes, comfy slippers, and chic throw blankets, too.
Whether you’re shopping for your own home or for a gift for a loved one (Mother’s Day is coming up soon), any of the items below will make staying home so much more enjoyable. Bonus: The site offers free shipping, and you can get select items personalized with up to 10 characters in a variety of fonts and colors for no additional charge.
Shop the best deals from Riley’s Work From Comfort sale below before the sale ends.
Percale Sheet Set
If you want to sleep on hotel-quality sheets without having to leave the house, try this top-rated percale sheet set. It comes in a wide variety of colors ranging from pastels to neutrals, and there are even two pinstripe options. Shoppers say these sheets feel crisp and cool, making them perfect for hot sleepers. “I get warm when I sleep, and I didn’t realize it was possible to get through a summer night without any sweat,” wrote one customer. “These sheets are breathable and comfortable and well worth the premium price for a night’s sleep without being too warm.” Shop more Riley Home sheet sets on sale here.
To buy: from $84 with code COMFORT15 (was $99); rileyhome.com.
Reversible Color Block Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set
Even though Riley Home has a bunch of duvet covers on sale (including linen and percale), we’re a huge fan of this reversible colorblock option. To prevent your blanket from moving around, the cover has ties in the corners that keep it in place. The set is available in three different color combinations that customers describe as “rich,” but you can get a completely new look by flipping it over since they’re all reversible. One happy shopper said, “This set transformed the feel of my room entirely.” Shop more Riley Home duvet covers on sale here.
To buy: from $233 with code COMFORT15 (was $274); rileyhome.com.
Luxe Terry Bath Robe
This soft, absorbent terry robe is cozy enough to wear all day long, whether you’re relaxing post-shower or just lounging around at home. Shoppers say that it feels much more expensive than it is because of its high quality. The brand also makes a cozy waffle robe, which is super soft on the inside thanks to its terry interior. Both are eligible for free personalization, too—and we think a monogrammed robe makes for a great Mother’s Day gift. Shop more Riley Home robes on sale here.
To buy: $84 with code COMFORT15 (was $99); rileyhome.com.
Chevron Throw
A throw blanket is the perfect way to add a soft, cozy touch to your living room or bedroom. The chevron pattern is available in light gray and navy blue, both of which can match any decor. One shopper says the blanket is “perfect for wrapping up with a cup of tea and a good book, [but] big enough to cuddle up with your significant other and not have to fight over how much blanket you get!” Shop more Riley Home throw blankets on sale here.
To buy: $76 with code COMFORT15 (was $89); rileyhome.com.
Wool-Blend Slippers
A good pair of slippers is an easy way to make walking around the house more comfortable. Riley shoppers say they don’t want to take these off because they’re so cozy and warm (yet still breathable!). They’re especially great if you recently started working remotely: “I work from home and these bad boys can stay on all day,” wrote one customer. Shop more Riley Home slippers on sale here.
To buy: $42 with code COMFORT15 (was $49); rileyhome.com.