Hot Sleepers Are Ditching Their Pillows for This Cooling Set From Amazon

Filled with shredded memory foam for optimal comfort and support, this hypoallergenic cooling pillow allows for improved air circulation, and prevents heat from being trapped inside to create a better sleep environment. Thanks to its dual-sided design, which has moisture-resistant bamboo fabric on one side and cooling gel particles on the other, the pillow delivers a customized experience for hot sleepers by giving them two levels of chill. Not only is it a fan-favorite for its breathability and sweat-wicking fabric, but Amazon shoppers love that the filling is removable and that they can adjust the pillow's fluffiness and thickness to match their preferred sleeping position. The pillow comes in queen and king sizes, and you can purchase two queen pillows as a set for $53.