Hot Sleepers Are Ditching Their Pillows for This Cooling Set From Amazon
Being a hot sleeper isn't fun, especially in the warm weather months. But no matter how low you've set your air conditioner or how many fans you have blowing on you, nothing can derail your sleep faster than a hot, uncomfortable pillow. If tossing and turning to find the cool side of the pillow is keeping you up at night, Amazon shoppers have just the solution for you: the Qutool Cooling Pillow.
Filled with shredded memory foam for optimal comfort and support, this hypoallergenic cooling pillow allows for improved air circulation, and prevents heat from being trapped inside to create a better sleep environment. Thanks to its dual-sided design, which has moisture-resistant bamboo fabric on one side and cooling gel particles on the other, the pillow delivers a customized experience for hot sleepers by giving them two levels of chill. Not only is it a fan-favorite for its breathability and sweat-wicking fabric, but Amazon shoppers love that the filling is removable and that they can adjust the pillow's fluffiness and thickness to match their preferred sleeping position. The pillow comes in queen and king sizes, and you can purchase two queen pillows as a set for $53.
To buy: from $30; amazon.com.
It's not hard to see why the Qutool Cooling Pillow has more than 6,500 five-star ratings. In their reviews, customers shared that it was the best pillow they've tried. "This is by far one of the most comfortable pillows I've ever bought," one reviewer wrote. "It legit conforms to my head, neck, and shoulders however I decide to sleep on it while also being very breathable."
Many vouched for its cooling abilities, with one raving that the pillow never overheats. "I get hot when I sleep and hate hot pillows," they began. "I've tried everything from gel to special cases. These pillows are the best I've had in my adult life. Great support, easy to shape, and they don't get hot. I will be buying more."
In fact, it's the secret to a better night's sleep for most reviewers. "It does not flatten during the night," one shopper noted. "More importantly, it stays cool. No more waking to fluff the foam, or flip, spin and turn it to find a cool, dry area."
Grab the Qutool Cooling Pillow on Amazon today. While you're at it, explore these other best-selling Amazon cooling bedding essentials that will also help you enjoy a cool, good night's sleep.
Shop our picks for the best cooling bedding
- 14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long
- The 10 Best Cooling Pillowcases to Keep You Comfortable and Sweat-Free All Night Long
- These Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night-Here Are the 12 Best Sets
- This Cooling Blanket Keeps Users 'Magically Cool,' Even During Heat Waves
- Casper Just Gave Its Famous Bedding and Mattresses a Cooling Upgrade for Summer
- I Tried the Cooling Percale Sheets With Over 86,000 Reviews-and Now I Finally Understand the Hype