Amazon Shoppers Call This Weighted Blanket ‘a Little Piece of Heaven’

One of the biggest recent sleep trends has to be the weighted blanket. As a top-ranking topic on Pinterest in 2018, weighted blankets quickly caught the attention of those who struggle with getting a good night’s rest. And for good reason: Mimicking the feeling of a heavy hug, a weighted blanket uses what the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Medicine calls “pressure therapy” to lower your heart rate and induce calmness, and its benefits include helping with anxiety, sleep disorders, ADHD, and even autism.
So it’s no surprise that best-sellers lists for blankets and throws on Amazon are filled with options for weighted blankets. One that shoppers particularly love is from Quility—it currently has over 19,000 reviews and is Amazon’s third best-selling weighted blanket. More than 16,000 customers have given it a five-star review, with some calling it “a little piece of heaven” that “works wonders.”
Made with seven layers of cotton and micro glass beads (which provide the weight), Quility’s weighted blanket includes a removable duvet cover that can be attached for extra warmth on chilly days. Like most versions available on the market, the Quility blanket comes in multiple sizes and weights, from half-pound options for kids to 30-pound versions for adults. To choose the perfect blanket for you, the brand suggests getting one that weighs 10 to 14 percent of your total body weight; if you’re between sizes, go with the lighter option.
Shoppers who own the weighted blanket have been “blown away.” One reviewer wrote, “When I use my blanket on the couch, I feel more relaxed and comfier than I usually do with just a regular blanket. I also use my blanket when I’m going to sleep. It helps calm me down, focuses my racing thoughts, and soothes me to sleep… it’s honestly been one of the only things that has worked to improve my sleep.”
“My son has autism, and has experienced anxiety with sleeping his entire life,” said another reviewer. “Before the Quility blanket arrived, he was sleeping with five blankets on top of him, even in summer, just for that pressure. Now he is only using the weighted blanket, and he is so grateful.”
Aside from its huge variety of sizes and weights, Quility’s blanket is also available in six colors. Get the shopper-approved weighted blanket below.
To buy: from $63; amazon.com.