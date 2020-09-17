Amazon Shoppers Call This Weighted Blanket ‘a Little Piece of Heaven’

Made with seven layers of cotton and micro glass beads (which provide the weight), Quility’s weighted blanket includes a removable duvet cover that can be attached for extra warmth on chilly days. Like most versions available on the market, the Quility blanket comes in multiple sizes and weights, from half-pound options for kids to 30-pound versions for adults. To choose the perfect blanket for you, the brand suggests getting one that weighs 10 to 14 percent of your total body weight; if you’re between sizes, go with the lighter option.