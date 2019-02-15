8 Incredible Bedding Deals From Amazon’s Presidents’ Day Sale That Will Save You Tons
Now’s the best time to refresh your bedding. You can’t beat these prices!
With so many amazing sales being offered this Presidents’ Day weekend, the options can seem overwhelming, which is why we did all the research for you and found the best deals.
While Wayfair, Target, and West Elm are all offering discounts across their home departments, Amazon’s many Presidents’ Day deals are just as impressive—especially when it comes to bedding. Now through Monday, February 18, you can score up to 30 percent off Amazon’s vast assortment of bedding essentials from brands like Rivet, Simmons, Stone and Bean, Beautyrest, and more.
It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a new mattress topper, bedding set, duvet cover, pillows, and more must-haves, so make a quick mental list of what your bedroom could use, or what you need to get a better night’s sleep, and then check out these deals. And don’t forget that Prime members get free, two-day shipping while anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the same perks.
1
Coop Home Goods Hypoallergenic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon shoppers are so obsessed with these high-quality, adjustable memory foam pillows that they’ve earned more than 11,500 five-star reviews. Each pillow can be adjusted to the thickness of your liking, making it ideal for all kinds of sleeping positions.
To buy: $60 (was $176); amazon.com.
2
Weekender Hypoallergenic Quilted Down Alternative Hotel-Style Comforter Duvet Insert
Give yourself the most cozy place to retreat to at the end of the day by adding this fluffy and luxurious hotel-inspired comforter to your bed. It’s designed for year-round use, so you won’t have to swap it out when the seasons change.
To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com.
3
Linenspa Three-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Give your body some extra support with this three-inch memory foam mattress topper designed with cooling gel. It’s the most affordable way to make your old mattress feel new again.
To buy: $72 (was $90); amazon.com.
4
Lucid Two-Inch Five Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Infuse your bedroom with the soothing smell of lavender with this inexpensive mattress topper. Take a deep breath in, and you’ll feel like you’re taking a trip to the spa every evening.
To buy: $42 (was $53); amazon.com.
5
AmazonBasics Pinch Pleat Comforter Set
Make your entire bedroom look and feel new by swapping out your comforter for this bright set, which features just a bit of fun texture in its pinched pleats.
To buy: $23 (was $43); amazon.com.
6
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress
If you don’t have thousands of dollars to shell out, then this top-rated best-selling memory foam mattress is for you. With nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, you know it’s got to be good.
To buy: $339 (was $450); amazon.com.
7
SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector
Protect your mattress from spills and fend off allergens, dust mites, and bacteria with this simple and inexpensive investment. Your bed and body will thank you!
To buy: $27 (was $70); amazon.com.
8
Six Piece 1500 Thread Count Fine Brushed Microfiber Sheet Bedding Set
Sometimes all a room needs is a simple upgrade, like new sheets, to make it feel fresh again. And with 45 various prints and colors to choose from, you’re bound to find a set that suits your style.
To buy: $20 (was $33); amazon.com.