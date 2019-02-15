8 Incredible Bedding Deals From Amazon’s Presidents’ Day Sale That Will Save You Tons

Image zoom amazon.com

With so many amazing sales being offered this Presidents’ Day weekend, the options can seem overwhelming, which is why we did all the research for you and found the best deals.

While Wayfair, Target, and West Elm are all offering discounts across their home departments, Amazon’s many Presidents’ Day deals are just as impressive—especially when it comes to bedding. Now through Monday, February 18, you can score up to 30 percent off Amazon’s vast assortment of bedding essentials from brands like Rivet, Simmons, Stone and Bean, Beautyrest, and more.

It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a new mattress topper, bedding set, duvet cover, pillows, and more must-haves, so make a quick mental list of what your bedroom could use, or what you need to get a better night’s sleep, and then check out these deals. And don’t forget that Prime members get free, two-day shipping while anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the same perks.