Pottery Barn's New Rebecca Atwood Collab Has the Dreamiest Bedding and Bath Towels
The collaboration features hand-painted patterns by textile designer Rebecca Atwood.
Want to make your bed as cozy as possible? Wish your home decor could help you feel more relaxed? Pottery Barn's latest collaboration with textile designer Rebecca Atwood checks both of these boxes. Known for her calming and cheerful hand-painted designs, Atwood has created all-new patterns for the collection. Think ocean-inspired waves and spring's first blossoms. Here are some of our favorites from the collaboration, including dreamy duvets and an eye-catching cosmetics organizer.
1
Surf Reversible Duvet Cover
Adorned with Atwood's hand-painted waves, this duvet cover is a soothing addition to any bedroom—no matter if you live near the shore or not. Even better: interior ties help the insert (sold separately) stay in place, so you never have to readjust your duvet in the middle of the night.
To buy: From $129, potterybarn.com.
2
Organic Swirl Sculpted Towels
When you're ready for an artistic upgrade to your boring white bath towels, choose these textured towels. The design is pulled from the pages of Atwood's notebooks, where swirling patterns representing the wind are set against a sky blue background. Made of organic cotton, these towels are both GOTS and Oeko-Tex certified, so you can rest assured they're free of harmful chemicals and toxins.
To buy: $37 per towel, potterybarn.com.
3
Reflections Printed Cosmetics Case
Inspired by the rippling effect of rain on a lake behind Atwood's childhood home, the pattern on this makeup case is sure to attract compliments. Inside, the open compartment can hold makeup brushes, cosmetics, or mini toiletries. The zipper closure keeps it all contained, so you can grab the case and go.
To buy: $39, potterybarn.com.
4
Vines Reversible Pillow Cover
If you're looking for just one home decor accent to get your home ready for spring, this it is. Hand-painted vines with watercolor leaves will add a painterly touch to your living room sofa or side chair.
To buy: $50, potterybarn.com.