Pottery Barn's New Rebecca Atwood Collab Has the Dreamiest Bedding and Bath Towels

Want to make your bed as cozy as possible? Wish your home decor could help you feel more relaxed? Pottery Barn's latest collaboration with textile designer Rebecca Atwood checks both of these boxes. Known for her calming and cheerful hand-painted designs, Atwood has created all-new patterns for the collection. Think ocean-inspired waves and spring's first blossoms. Here are some of our favorites from the collaboration, including dreamy duvets and an eye-catching cosmetics organizer.

