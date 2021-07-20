Thanks to This Color-Changing Light Bulb, I Can Finally Fall Asleep Faster at Night

On the app, you can change the color of the light emitted from the bulb and dim or brighten as you please. There are plenty of pre-set lighting options with descriptive names; "Spring Lake" is a bright, green-toned light, while "Ibiza" is a warm, golden glow. You can set the light to give off just about any color of the rainbow, but there are plenty of more traditional options, too, like "bright," a slightly warm daylight white, and "concentrate" a cool-toned option that's perfect for keeping you awake as you get some work done. What's more, it allows you to customize and save your own lighting preferences as defaults, set lighting "routines" that operate on a timer, and connect the bulb to your Amazon Alexa for even easier use.