Even a ‘Total Sheets Snob’ Loves These Sateen Sheets From Parachute (and So Do I)

I wouldn't call myself a total sheets snob, but I appreciate a good set of bedding. My mother always told me if I was going to splurge on any home purchase, it better be my sheets. After all, you use them every night, and they touch your entire body from head to toe. So investing in a high-quality set is a non-negotiable if it's within your budget.
After writing about home goods for the past few years, I've had my eyes on a set from Parachute for quite some time, and when I finally got to test out the sought-after brand's sateen sheets, they did not disappoint. They're silky, smooth, and sumptuous—enough to make my unimaginably small bedroom feel like a luxurious hotel room.
Made of 100 percent Egyptian cotton, the sheets are soft yet durable. And while they feel reminiscent of cool silk, the fabric lacks an obvious sheen and can be cleaned in a washing machine. The sateen will keep you warm in the winter but won't cause overheating in the summer, though Parachute recommends the material for people who run cooler (as opposed to lightweight percale, which might be best for those who run warmer).
These sheets make me excited to slip into bed at the end of each day, and I recommend doing so in an equally opulent pajama set to really set the tone for a rejuvenating night's sleep. And while removing myself from their embrace is a daily challenge each morning, it's absolutely worth it.
Dozens of Parachute shoppers agree, including an actual self-proclaimed "total sheets snob," who said, "These are, by far, the best sheets I've ever had… Stop looking. Just buy these sheets. Now." My thoughts exactly. Maybe I am a total sheets snob after all.
If you're ready to take the plunge, you can order a set starting at $129. Choose from bundles that include just a fitted sheet and pillowcases or add a top sheet to complete your bedding. Plus, you can pick from four muted colors that look as good as they feel.
To buy: From $129; parachutehome.com.