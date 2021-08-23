These Cooling Percale Cotton Sheets With 1,400 Five-Star Ratings Changed How I Sleep at Night

Having washed it twice by this point in the weeks I've had it, the Percale Sheet Set, which comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, has remained just as comfortable and soft as when I first unpacked it. I'll be honest: Of course, cotton percale sheets aren't nearly as silky or buttery smooth to touch compared to sateen or bamboo sheets, but they do feel more substantial. Instead of me sliding around at night and sometimes feeling like I'm about to fall off my bed from how slippery my sateen sheets can be, Parachute's Percale Sheet Sets keep me grounded, almost making me feel like I'm being comfortably cocooned—they're the ultimate in cozy bedding.