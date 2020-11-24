I’ve Had My Mattress for 8 Years, but This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper Made It Feel Brand New

As much as I’ve loved my mattress over the years, I’m definitely going to need to replace it soon. I’ve had it for about eight years now, and it’s just not as supportive and comfortable as it once was. Unfortunately, I don’t have the budget to shop for a new mattress right now. Plus, I don’t really want to have a mattress delivery team in my apartment at the moment because of the pandemic.
Luckily, I no longer have to keep tossing and turning all night, as I’ve discovered the next best thing to a new mattress: Parachute’s Down Mattress Topper. I was lucky enough to be sent one from the brand a few weeks ago, and trust me when I tell you it instantly made my old mattress feel brand new.
Made with an ultra-soft sateen cotton shell and 550 fill power down feather, the three-inch-thick topper is honestly the most comfortable thing I’ve ever slept on. Its baffle box stitching helps keep the feathers in place, so they stay evenly distributed, and if I ever notice that certain sections are starting to flatten, I can easily fluff up the topper to make them even again.
If you’re worried about getting poked by feathers as you sleep, don’t be. The mattress pad is made from quill-less down feathers so you can just enjoy the plush, pillow-like feel. And it’s not just me who is obsessed with it. The down mattress topper has racked up a near-perfect rating, with many shoppers calling it “heavenly.”
It comes in six different sizes ranging from twin to California king, and prices normally start at $269. But if you shop right now, you can get the comfy topper for as little as $215, thanks to the brand’s epic Black Friday sale. And that’s not the only thing marked down. The brand’s best-selling sheets, duvet inserts, pajamas, robes, and pillows are all 20 percent off, as well—so you can transform your bed into a cozy oasis for a fraction of the price.
Ready to try it for yourself? Shop the Parachute Down Mattress Topper and more discounted products from the brand below.
To buy: from $215 (Originally from $269); parachutehome.com