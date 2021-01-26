Parachute Launched a Dreamy Bedding Collab with Crate & Barrel—Including a Comforting Body Pillow
We've got two words for you: cloud cotton.
We've been longtime fans of Parachute's luxurious mattress, fluffy mattress topper, and absorbent bath towels—so when we heard that Parachute was teaming up with Crate & Barrel for a new collection, we knew it was going to be good. With cloud cotton bedding in a soothing, seaside-inspired palette, along with plush bath towels and a supportive body pillow, let's just say the collection doesn't disappoint.
"Creating a home that is restorative, functional, and unique has never been more important," says Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute. "This collaboration was inspired by the California Coast and wouldn't be complete without our exclusive oceanfront palette, colors ranging from Ocean to Mist, Marine and Pool—the perfect hues to start and end your day." Here are a few of our favorite pieces from the new collection to make your bedroom feel like a seaside oasis.
If you're going to splurge on just one update for your bed, let it be these cozy brushed cotton sheets. They feel as comforting as your favorite vintage T-shirt, but they make your bed look Instagram-worthy.
For pregnant women or side sleepers looking for more support, snuggle up to a Parachute body pillow and wake up without the back pain.
The insert is filled with hypoallergenic microfiber fill, while the cover is 100 percent linen.
Crafted from high-quality Turkish gauze, this textured quilt and matching pillows turn your bed into a cocoon. This is just what we need to hibernate the rest of winter.
Soft yet absorbent, this set fulfills your wish for hotel-quality bath towels. Choose from two hues: pool, a summery shade of blue, or white (which is actually easier to keep clean).