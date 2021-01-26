Parachute Launched a Dreamy Bedding Collab with Crate & Barrel—Including a Comforting Body Pillow

We've been longtime fans of Parachute's luxurious mattress , fluffy mattress topper , and absorbent bath towels —so when we heard that Parachute was teaming up with Crate & Barrel for a new collection, we knew it was going to be good. With cloud cotton bedding in a soothing, seaside-inspired palette, along with plush bath towels and a supportive body pillow, let's just say the collection doesn't disappoint.

"Creating a home that is restorative, functional, and unique has never been more important," says Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute. "This collaboration was inspired by the California Coast and wouldn't be complete without our exclusive oceanfront palette, colors ranging from Ocean to Mist, Marine and Pool—the perfect hues to start and end your day." Here are a few of our favorite pieces from the new collection to make your bedroom feel like a seaside oasis.