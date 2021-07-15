More Than 34,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This $40 Cooling Mattress Pad Their Seal of Approval
Hot sleepers know that the right bedding is the key to a good night's sleep, especially during the hot and sticky nights of summer. A good set of moisture-wicking sheets will help keep you dry, but if you are still overheating in your sleep, a cooling mattress pad may make all the difference.
Luckily, you don't have to look far to find one, as more than 34,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Oaskys Cooling Mattress Pad their seal of approval. The plush quilted mattress topper is made from a super-soft microfiber material and boasts a cushioned down alternative filling, so you don't have to worry about having an allergic reaction to feathers.
It attaches to your mattress like a fitted sheet and is deep-pocketed to ensure it stays in place on your bed, even as you roll around in your sleep. Shoppers love how cozy it is, but their favorite part is how breathable and cooling the bedding essential is. "This thing keeps me cool and comfy all night! Not sure how or why and frankly don't care," said one.
To buy: from $35; amazon.com
"This pad is exactly what I needed," wrote another customer. "I have a memory foam hybrid mattress with a waterproof protector. The mattress felt a little hard to the touch and we were getting too hot, so I started looking for a cooling option. This topper is nicely padded while retaining the support of the mattress. It has solved the heat issue of the memory foam and protector, and my bed feels luxurious."
One shopper loved the cooling topper so much, they said it even helped with their marital problems. "Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams; I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off, even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage."
The pillowtop mattress pad comes in six different sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and it's machine-washable—making it super easy to clean. Even better, it's actually affordable too and can be yours for as little as $40. Shop one for yourself before the next heatwave.