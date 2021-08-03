The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Tons of Cooling Sheets, Comforters, and Pillowcases for Less Right Now
Tossing and turning on sweat-soaked sheets is no way to get a good night's sleep. Hot sleepers, or anyone who just can't get comfortable at night when the temperature rises, are having a particularly tough time right now as the country sits right in the middle of a very hot summer (thanks, climate change).
One surefire way to beat the heat when you're trying to get in some quality Zzzs is to invest in a set of cooling sheets. When shopping for this type of bedding (which is ideal for summer, but great for year-round use as well), it's important to read the fabric details of what you're buying. Look for materials like cotton, percale, linen, and bamboo, which are all known to regulate body temperature and hold on to the coolness in the room that your air conditioner works so hard to create.
Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is going on right now, and the department store marked down so much cooling bedding, including sheets, blankets, and pillowcases, for its yearly blowout. Brands you know and trust for their quality and durability, like Boll and Branch, Ugg, and Nordstrom's own in-house label, are seriously discounted right now.
Below, we rounded up eight of the best cooling bedding buys from the sale to help you keep your cool as you sleep.
Ugg Nieva Cooling Percale Sheets
The secret is revealed right in the name of these cooling sheets—they're made from percale. Woven from super soft microfibers, the crisp material absorbs coolness from the air and holds on to it all night. The sheets might be designed by Ugg, but don't worry, that doesn't mean they'll be lined with warm sheepskin like the brand's iconic boots.
Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set
Another set of crisp percale sheets, these are Nordstrom's own brand, so you know that they'll be high-quality. One shopper, who said they had been searching for a pair of cool sheets, wrote in their review that these "are soft to the touch, very breathable and look crisp and beautiful. Just perfect for me and the price was worth it!"
Nordstrom Ultraluxe All Season Down Pillow
What makes this hypoallergenic pillow special is that the down-filled outside is woven from 300 thread-count cotton sateen, a silky material that embraces the cold and helps keep your head cool. Don't sleep on this deal, though—only standard sizes are still available.
Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Stripe Sheet Set
Made of 100 percent cotton, these high-quality sheets have delicate embroidered detailing, but the details that really matter are that they're "crisp," "lightweight," and "smooth and cool to sleep on," according to shoppers. No surprise: Just look at who makes them.
Nordstrom Cotton Cooling Comforter
Yes, a comforter can actually help keep you cool at night. With this one, that's thanks to Nordstrom's "Freeze Blue Dot Cooling technology" that absorbs your body heat as you sleep and releases it away from you, meaning the comforter feels cool to the touch and your bed stays a cold sanctuary.
Nordstrom Percale Duvet Cover & Sham Set
We know that percale makes all the difference in cooling sheets, and the same can be said for duvets. Shoppers say they're "obsessed" with this set that feels "light and is so comfortable."
Nordstrom at Home Percale Pillowcases
A set of percale pillowcases to match the above duvet will transform your bed into a temperature-regulated oasis. Reviewers say that they're "soft and well-made" and that they don't slip off or bunch up underneath them while they sleep.
Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set
Linen is all but synonymous with summer when it comes to fashion, and why should it be any different for your sheets? This ultra-soft, crisp set is super lightweight thanks to the luxe material sourced by this Los Angeles-based designer.