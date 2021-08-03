The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Tons of Cooling Sheets, Comforters, and Pillowcases for Less Right Now

One surefire way to beat the heat when you're trying to get in some quality Zzzs is to invest in a set of cooling sheets. When shopping for this type of bedding (which is ideal for summer, but great for year-round use as well), it's important to read the fabric details of what you're buying. Look for materials like cotton, percale, linen, and bamboo, which are all known to regulate body temperature and hold on to the coolness in the room that your air conditioner works so hard to create.