I No Longer Struggle With Night Sweats Thanks to This Cooling Mattress—and It's Currently $700 Off

Getting my Nolah mattress delivered was incredibly easy, but unboxing it was a whole other story. My queen-size Evolution arrived three weeks after I ordered it and came in a tall, narrow box. It was left in my apartment building's mailroom (which I expected) in good condition, but I was shocked by how heavy it turned out to be (easily over 100 pounds). To be fair, the brand recommends on its website that two people transport the box to the necessary room, but as a single woman who lives alone, I didn't have that option. I actually had to recruit someone from my building to help me get the box to the elevator and drag it to my apartment door.