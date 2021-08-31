I No Longer Struggle With Night Sweats Thanks to This Cooling Mattress—and It's Currently $700 Off
If you're a hot sleeper, you'll likely relate to my nightly routine. Not only do I crank up the A.C. before I go to bed, but I also have a 23-inch fan trained on my face after I slip under the sheets. As for the winter months, the only thing that changes is what I do to the thermostat—the manufactured breeze from my fan is a must year-round.
At some point within the last few years, I went from being a hot sleeper to a hot sleeper who wakes up in a sweat no matter how frigid she makes her bedroom. I'm embarrassed to say it took me months to admit that my mattress was contributing to the problem. Though I was reluctant to get rid of my plush pillow-top bed, I knew I'd feel much more comfortable sleeping on a mattress that has some cooling properties. So I took the plunge with online mattress brand Nolah, specifically the most popular bed in its lineup: the Evolution 15.
The Evolution's materials include ArcticTex fibers and graphite-infused AirFoamICE, which sounded like the level of frosty I was looking for. I've since slept on Nolah's luxury hybrid mattress for more than 100 nights, and I now wake up feeling refreshed rather than, well, damp. Here's how I came to fall in love with my Nolah bed.
My overall rating for the Nolah Evolution 15: 8.9 out of 10
Pros
- Advanced cooling technology
- Hybrid model balances support and comfort
- Caters to side sleepers
- Free shipping and returns
Cons
- Lacks adequate edge support
- Difficult to unbox
My Nolah Evolution 15 Review
To come up with an overall rating for the Nolah Evolution 15, I tested out the bed for 100 nights. I also compared the mattress's price, warranty, and trial period to other bed-in-a-box brands. Here's how the Evolution stacks up.
Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress Features
The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid mattress made with graphite-infused foam and coils. The 15 refers to the mattress's thickness, which is 15 inches no matter what size you order. Though the bed is marketed for side, back, and combo sleepers, it seems to benefit side sleepers the most.
Firmness
The Nolah Evolution 15 comes in three firmness levels: plus, luxury-firm, and firm. I opted for luxury-firm, which sits at a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. The mattress's quilted Euro top and 2-inch layer of high-resilience foam provide enough comfort and cushioning for me, a side sleeper. And thanks to the tri-zoned support coils—as well as the high-density foam base that stabilizes them—I don't ever feel like I'm sinking into the surface.
I never really thought about whether my spine stayed in alignment during the night until I set out to write this review. I'm fortunate enough not to experience a lot of back pain, and I've never woken up achy from sleeping on this mattress. Plus, I always sleep on the same side of the bed, and unlike other mattresses I've owned, there isn't an indentation in the shape of my body, which I credit to the responsiveness of the coils.
Cooling
My main reason for testing the Nolah Evolution 15 was its branding as a cooling mattress. I was sick of being hot, and this bed promised layers of relief. Although not cool to the touch, the cover's ArcticTex fibers actively move excess heat away from my body as I sleep. I no longer feel suffocated under the covers.
Nolah's graphite-infused proprietary foam, known as AirFoamICE, also helps keep the night sweats at bay. Is it like sleeping on an ice pack? No. But the fact that I no longer feel sticky in the morning should tell you everything you need to know about the Evolution's cooling technology. However, it's important to note that I also sleep on eucalyptus sheets from Buffy, which I bought because they're thin and highly breathable. Hot sleepers should invest in lightweight sheets and a cooling comforter if they're really worried about overheating during the night.
Pressure Relief
Beneath the Evolution's cooling layers sits 2 inches of high-resilience foam, 1 inch of responsive transition foam, and 8 inches of tri-zone coils. These three tiers work together to provide full-body support and exceptional pressure relief. But it's the quilted Euro topper that makes me not want to get out of bed in the morning. It's so soft that I easily drift off to sleep most nights. Though I don't struggle with back pain, I would recommend this mattress to people who do because after a particularly tough workout, I've noticed that it cushions common pain points near the lumbar region.
Edge Support
If there's one area where the Nolah Evolution 15 falls short, it's edge support. This refers to the strength of a mattress's edges: Is it easy to sit on the edge of the bed? Does it feel like you might roll off during the night? I had high hopes for the Evolution given that it's constructed with Nolah's proprietary E.D.G.E support grid system, which wraps around the core structure on all four sides. However, I've found the sides to be somewhat flimsy.
A couple of times in the nearly four months that I've had the mattress, I thought I might fall off. And I typically avoid sitting on the side of the bed to tie my shoes. Though the pros far outweigh the cons here, I do wish I felt more secure near the edge of the mattress. Because of this, I don't think the queen size suits most couples. A king or California king provides more room to sprawl out away from the edge.
Nolah Delivery and Packaging
Getting my Nolah mattress delivered was incredibly easy, but unboxing it was a whole other story. My queen-size Evolution arrived three weeks after I ordered it and came in a tall, narrow box. It was left in my apartment building's mailroom (which I expected) in good condition, but I was shocked by how heavy it turned out to be (easily over 100 pounds). To be fair, the brand recommends on its website that two people transport the box to the necessary room, but as a single woman who lives alone, I didn't have that option. I actually had to recruit someone from my building to help me get the box to the elevator and drag it to my apartment door.
Nolah claims the actual setup takes 10–15 minutes, but it took me about 45 minutes since I was doing it by myself. Once I got the rolled-up mattress out of the box, which was honestly the most difficult part, I placed it on the bed frame before cutting it loose from layers and layers of plastic wrap. It quickly expanded to its full size, so I'm happy I thought to put it on the box spring first. If I ever do have to move this mattress again, you better believe I'm hiring professionals. But, in this case, heaviness does translate to durability, and I feel confident that I'll be sleeping on the Nolah Evolution 15 for many years.
Nolah Mattress Price
A queen-size Nolah Evolution 15 costs $2,299, which is on the higher end of bed-in-a-box mattresses, but I've never seen it not on sale. Right now, you can get this cooling bed for $1,599—that's $700 off! Plus, the brand is throwing in two free pillows with your purchase (a $198 value).
If you're still unsure about the price, just look at the features this hybrid mattress offers: an ArticTex cover, a quilted Euro topper, graphite-infused AirFoamICE. In my book, the Evolution is a worthwhile investment.
Nolah Trial Period and Warranty
You don't need to visit a mattress store to test out a bed. Nolah allows you to try its mattresses for 120 nights. If you determine that the bed isn't right for you in that 120-night timeframe, Nolah will give you a full refund and send a driver to pick up the mattress for free. The brand recommends that you sleep on the bed for at least 30 nights in order to break it in.
The Nolah Evolution 15 also comes with a lifetime limited warranty, meaning it only applies to the original purchaser of the mattress. During the first 15 years, Nolah will repair or replace your mattress at no extra cost if it's deemed defective. After that period, the buyer will be charged prorated replacement and handling fees.
Nolah Customer Service
To be completely honest, I didn't spend a lot of time interacting with customer service, but Nolah makes it easy to get in touch with a representative. The company has a "live chat" feature on its website, but you can also contact customer support over the phone (866-403-6615) and via email (support@nolahmattress.com).
Reviewers say Nolah staff took the time to explain what each mattress has to offer and helped them decide what firmness level to get based on their sleep position.
Nolah Customer Reviews
On Nolah's website, the Evolution 15 has an average of 4.9 stars out of 5. Though my go-to review site is Trustpilot, Nolah has just one review on there, so I took the 3.3 out of 5 rating with a grain of salt. Here are what a few recent customers had to say about the Nolah Evolution 15:
"It is the best mattress I've ever had to reduce back pain, and I feel comfortable all night. Enjoying the pillows as well. The only thing I don't love is it is slightly thicker than mattresses we have had and it was hard to keep fitted sheets on it."—Ashley D., 4 out of 5 stars
"My husband would give this mattress a 5-star rating. I'm giving it a 3-star… I am a side sleeper and every day I wake up with neck pain since sleeping on this mattress. My husband is a stomach/back/side sleeper, and he finds it very comfortable."—Kerri C., 3 out of 5 stars
"The Evolution 15 mattress is great—very comfortable and supportive. Shopping was easy, the only 'better if' would be to know how long it would take for delivery and better delivery tracking information. (I sold my old mattress two weeks before this arrived!)"—Alan K., 5 out of 5 stars
Nolah Evolution 15: Final Take
My overall rating for the Nolah Evolution 15 is 8.9 out of 10. This mattress has helped me sleep cooler and more comfortably thanks to its unique hybrid construction and high-tech materials. Though I would prefer greater edge support and wasn't a fan of the setup stage, I recommend this bed to hot sleepers in need of some relief and any side sleeper who appreciates a medium-firm feel.
