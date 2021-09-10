This 3-Piece Duvet Set Has 44,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon—and It's Only $17
Whether you're hoping to add a pop of color to your bedroom or you're attempting to create an environment reminiscent of a five-star hotel, one key place to start is with your bedding. Other than your bed frame, your duvet (or comforter) is the first piece likely to catch your eye. So you should choose something to cover your bed that hits all the right marks when it comes to style, comfort, design, and affordability. And according to Amazon shoppers, the Nestl 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set is the one you'll want to add to your virtual shopping cart, especially because it's on sale for as low as $17.
Available in all standard sizes, including twin, queen, and California king, the Nestl 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set is designed from double brushed microfiber to promote comfort, softness, and cooling while you sleep (and lounge before bed). Plus, every duvet cover and sham is "fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant," according to the brand.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
"[This is the] softest duvet cover I have ever owned; it's like sleeping in a cloud," wrote one of the 44,000 five-star reviewers. "[It] remained true after laundry day—no pilling or fading post-wash. Plus, the instructions on the inside of the package are a great touch (in the past I'd always struggled with how to put a duvet cover on). I like the colors offered and will continue to buy Nestl's bedding in a range of hues. [I'm] glad to support a small business that makes affordable quality bedding products that actually look and feel good."
Adding Nestl pieces to your bedroom rotation is meant to be a simple task. The duvet cover (90 by 90 inches) includes interior strings and button closure, so you can easily add your duvet insert of choice. When you're ready to add shams (20 by 26 inches), plan to tuck pillows inside and overlap the fabric on the back to complete the look.
To buy: $21, amazon.com.
"My husband and I have three large dogs and we go through covers faster than we go through chewing gum," added another reviewer. "We wash them so much that they look dull, lose their luster, start to fray, etc. But this cover is amazing. It gets softer every time we wash it, never has wrinkles, and the color looks just as good today as it did the day we got it." Though white is fresh, classic, and timeless, the Nestl 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set is also available in more than 40 other colors, including navy. Shop the Nestl set while the sale lasts.