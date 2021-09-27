I'm a Hot Sleeper, and I Stay Cool All Night Thanks to This Memory Foam Mattress
When it came time to choose a mattress for my new apartment earlier this month, I knew I wanted something that would help me stay cool at night. Regardless of the temperature in my room, I tend to sweat and overheat, so a mattress that lets air flow through is a must for me. That's why I landed on the Nectar Premier Mattress — which includes both a cooling quilted cover and heat-trapping memory foam — and I've been comfortably sleeping through the night ever since.
Within a week of ordering the mattress, it arrived at my home in a tall box with helpful labeling that explained the best way to open it. All I had to do was slide the mattress out of the box, unroll it on my bed frame, remove the packaging, and let it sit for a couple of hours. Somehow, it went from tightly vacuum-sealed in a box to perfectly fluffy and ready to sleep on within a day.
At 13 inches tall, the Nectar Premier Mattress is made up of five cooling and supportive layers. Starting from the bottom, there's a slip-resistant cover that prevents the mattress from sliding around on your bed frame, and a 7-inch foam layer that supports the three layers above it. In the middle, there's a 3-inch foam layer that molds to the shape of your body. The 3-inch layer that's second from the top is made from gel-infused memory foam that reacts to your body temperature, wicking away heat if you get hot and storing heat if you get cold. On the top, you'll find a breathable cover that traps heat.
To buy: $1,299 (was $1,797); nectarsleep.com.
One of my favorite parts of the Nectar mattress is that it achieves the ideal balance between squishy and supportive. When I lay down on it, I can feel myself slightly sinking into the foam without feeling trapped. And since I run hot, I gradually cool off as the mattress traps my body heat, leaving me at a comfortable temperature to sleep through the night and ensuring I don't wake up covered in sweat.
You can choose from sizes twin through California king, and you get a 365-day trial period and a lifetime warranty. Plus, right now the mattress is on sale in all sizes, and you'll get two cooling pillows, a set of sheets, a mattress protector, and a Google Nest Hub thrown in for free.
If you need any more convincing that you should invest in the Nectar Premier Mattress, the reviews section is full of more than 36,000 glowing testimonials. "Perfect for sleeping — I drift off almost immediately after lying down," one shopper wrote. "It stays cool throughout the night, and I'm never sore when I wake up!"
A second reviewer added, "I love the way the mattress molds with my body and how cool it feels to sleep on. It is by far the best mattress purchase my wife and I have made."
Between the sale price and the free additional items, now is the best time to purchase the Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress and get your best night's sleep yet.