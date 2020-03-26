Nectar Is Giving Away $399 Worth of Free Accessories With Every Mattress Purchase Right Now

Image zoom nectarsleep.com

While a soft set of sheets and plush pillows can definitely make a difference, a comfortable and supportive mattress is essential to a good night of sleep. If you feel like your old mattress is no longer hacking it, now is the perfect time to replace it.

Bed-in-a-box brand Nectar just launched its spring sale where it’s not only slashing prices on all its mattresses, but it’s also giving away $399 worth of bedding accessories with every mattress purchase! The bundle includes a mattress protector, a set of sheets, and two pillows.

Nectar’s signature Memory Foam Mattress itself is so popular that it racked up over 19,000 positive customer reviews before this deal even started. Along with exceptional comfort and support, the mattress provides nonstop air flow to keep you from overheating while you sleep. The thick layers of memory foam provide minimal motion transfer so you won’t bother your partner if you move around, while the quilted pillow top cover adds a soft touch.

If you’re worried about buying a mattress without testing it first, Nectar offers a 360-night trial, so if you’re not fully satisfied with your purchase, the brand will not only give you a full refund, but they will collect the mattress for free.

There are six sizes to choose from, ranging from twin to California king, and each one is marked down by $399. Plus, whichever option you choose will be delivered right to your door along with a free mattress protector, pillow set and sheets set—aka everything you need to build a cozy bed.

But you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this killer deal—the sale ends at 11 p.m. ET on March 29.

To buy: $799 for Queen (was $1,198); nectarsleep.com.