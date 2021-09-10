This Popular Bedding Brand Just Dropped Its Softest Sheets Yet on Amazon
Unlike heavy flannel that's fit for harsh winters or crisp percale that's ideal for sweaty summers, sateen sheets typically remain comfortable year round. The weave style creates a silky smooth feel that's soft yet breathable, so you won't overheat when it's hot out or wake up with a chill when it's cooler. If you're in the market for this kind of sheet set, you can find a quality one from Amazon for less money than you might think.
Mellanni is one of the most popular bedding brands available on Amazon—many of its sheet sets have tens of thousands of five-star reviews and well over 100,000 five-star ratings—and it recently released sateen sheets for those who crave extra soft linens. The 100 percent organic cotton sheets are made with a sateen weave that's cool and smooth to the touch and has a subtle sheen. The feel is almost comparable to silk, but sateen is far more durable and cozy.
With a 400-thread count and high-quality cotton fibers, the sheets are designed to last. The brand promises they won't pill, shrink, or fade over time. Instead, the sheets will only get softer with each wash, so you can enjoy wrapping yourself up in them night after night.
To buy: From $45; amazon.com.
Prices start at just $45 for a three-piece twin-sized set and go up to $65 for a four-piece California king set—that's much less than what similar sets go for from luxury bedding brands. Each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases depending on the size you order. You can also choose from 10 solid colors, including classic white, deep burgundy, and light blue, so you can keep things neutral or add a playful pop of color.
Although the newly released sheets don't yet have the tens of thousands of reviews that some of the brand's other products have collected on Amazon, they're sure to pile in soon enough. The sateen sheets promise to feel soft and luxurious despite their low price tag, and that's about as good as it gets when it comes to bedding.
Grab a set today to see if they live up to the brand's stellar reputation.