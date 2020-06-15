Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The New Sheets Set From Amazon's Best-Selling Bedding Brand Sold Out Right Away, but It’s Back in Stock

If you have a thick mattress or a tall mattress topper, you know that standard fitted sheets just don’t cut it. Even if they do initially fit over your mattress, they’ll probably slip off from time to time, which only adds to the challenge of making your bed. The solution? Fitted sheets with extra deep pockets.

Mellanni, Amazon’s best-selling bedding brand, recently launched an updated version of its top-rated microfiber sheet set that includes a fitted sheet with extra deep pockets. The new sheet set, designed for extra large mattresses, sold out almost immediately upon its release on Amazon (despite being available in over 40 colors and patterns). Thankfully, the popular sheets are back in stock, and you can order a queen-sized four-piece set for $40 now.

The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases to match. Designed to easily stretch over towering mattresses that are 17 to 21 inches tall, the deep-pocketed fitted sheet is ideal for anyone who has a thick mattress, or uses mattress pads or memory foam toppers. It also features Mellanni’s signature elastic edging to keep the fitted sheet in place.

All of the pieces in the set are made with double-brushed microfiber that’s soft to the touch, but more durable than cotton. The stain- and wrinkle-resistant material also makes the bedding easy to care for. You can pop the sheets and pillowcases in the washing machine and dryer without worrying about them fading, shrinking, or piling.

Mellanni’s range of bedding products have earned more than 53,800 five-star reviews—a staggeringly large number even by Amazon’s standards. Customers said the deep pocket sheets really stay put and fit over thick mattresses and memory foam pads alike. “I don’t want to get out of bed in the morning—that’s how comfortable they are,” one reviewer wrote.

Take your pick of 43 different colorways, and order a set for yourself on Amazon before these sheets sell out again.