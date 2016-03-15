We Slept on 12 Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses So You Don’t Have To
Modern mattresses come in a box, shipped straight to your door. Convenient, yes—but it makes test-driving them a little tougher. We slept on 12 different “bed in a box” mattresses to help make your decision easier.
The modern mattress is a “bed-in-a-box” and each of these companies offer a wide range of options—all with compact packaging, direct delivery, and quality construction with a reasonable price tag. In the name of scientific research, our editors slept on the job and reported back with their reviews, so you can find the right mattress and rest easy.
No matter which option you choose, buying a new mattress is a significant purchase, and for many, these in-a-box choices are new territory. While there are some differences between companies’ offerings, there are a few overarching characteristics between brands. Most of us have gotten used to the feel of a traditional innerspring bed, so the adjustment period when switching from coil to foam can take some time. That’s why many brands require a 30-day minimum trial before accepting returns. So if you’re not immediately sold, give yourself some time to break it in. And if you’re particularly sensitive to smells, be aware that there may be an initial odor upon opening the vacuum packed mattress. Let it air out and it should dissipate within two days. Lastly, mattresses are heavy. Recruit a friend or family member to lift the box into the room and set it in place.
1
Bamboo Gel 13 by Brentwood Home
Stats:
- Available in 15 sizes with 1 firmness option
- Made of natural materials with cooling technology
- 120-night trial
- 25-year warranty
- Removable wool cover
“As a new mom, my body is still getting used to the strain caused by constantly holding the baby on my hip. I look forward to getting in bed each night now, not only because I’m exhausted, but also because the gel foam relieves so much pressure off my body.”
Keep in mind: It’s 13-inches tall, so typical fitted sheets are a little snug. You may need one made for tall mattresses.
To buy: from $350, brentwoodhome.com.
2
The Casper Mattress
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- 3 layers of cooling foam
- 100-night trial
- 10-year warranty
“My old mattress didn’t offer a ton of support and I would wake up with a sore back. It took a few days to adjust to the new mattress because it’s firmer, so I was skeptical. But since then, I’ve been sleeping really well and each day is more comfortable than the last.”
Keep in mind: If your sheets are as old as your mattress and could also use an upgrade, Casper designs their own corresponding set.
To buy: from $395, casper.com.
3
The Ghostbed Mattress
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- 3 layers of cooling foam
- 101-night trial
- 20-year warranty
“We’d been sleeping on the same innerspring mattress for 15 years, so the new option was a big change for us in that it’s much firmer and not as bouncy (much to our children’s dismay). Though it took a couple days to get used to, we are now both sleeping soundly.”
Keep in mind: Our tester didn’t unpack her mattress right away, and when she did, it took a while to settle and unfold completely. Give it about 3 hours before hitting the sheets.
To buy: from $495, ghostbed.com.
4
The Keetsa Pillow Plus
Stats:
- Available in 5 sizes with 1 firmness option
- Coils topped with 4 layers of eco-friendly foam
- 120-night trial
- 12-year warranty
“I used to always be up throughout the night thanks to my husband’s restless sleep patterns and our squeaky hand-me-down mattress. We wheeled (Yes, wheeled!) this boxed bed into our room and I haven’t been woken by him since.”
Keep in mind: If you’re hesitant to ditch the innerspring mattress completely, this bed-in-a-box version offers a combo of coils and comfort foam.
To buy: from $577, shop.keetsa.com.
5
The Leesa Mattress
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- 3 layers of foam
- 100-night trial
- 10-year warranty
“I usually like a medium-firm mattress, so I was concerned by the one-cushion-fits-all feature. But it ended up feeling like a high-end hotel bed. It’s soft, but doesn’t have too much give. It feels like it cradles my body more than the old coil mattress did, so I don’t get disturbed by movement as much.”
Keep in mind: You can offset the cost by participating in the company’s refer-a-friend program that gives you $50 for every referral.
To buy: from $525, leesa.com.
6
The Lull Mattress
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- 3 layers of cooling foam with removable cover
- 100-night trial
- 10-year warranty
“I used to toss and turn a ton before actually falling asleep, but the minute my body hits this mattress, I immediately fall asleep. I was also impressed to find out that my husband had gotten into bed about an hour after I did a few nights in to our test and I slept right through it—obviously I was comfortable!”
Keep in mind: Lull (and a few other brands) offer free shipping—a huge asset when making such a big purchase.
To buy: from $500, lull.com.
7
The Alexander Signature Select by Nest
Stats:
- Available in 5 sizes with 3 firmness option
- Made of organic and natural materials
- 101-night trial
- 20-year warranty
“Overall, I was really satisfied with this mattress—it supported my body, but also shaped to it. It feels really high-end without the jarring price tag. It’s certainly one I’d recommend.”
Keep in mind: If you’re not sure it’s the right mattress for you, Nest bedding (and a few other brands) requires that you give it a full 30 days before giving up completely.
To buy: from $899, nestbedding.com.
8
The Novosbed
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 3 firmness options
- Washable cover
- 120-night trial
- 15-year warranty
“I’m a side sleeper and chose the firm option—however, it turned out to be a bit too firm for my liking. Luckily Novosbed offers what they call a ‘Comfort+ system’. If you chose something too hard or too soft, they will send you a free topper to adjust it to your liking. It eliminates the hassle of returning or exchanging such a large item and takes the pressure off the selection process knowing that you can modify it for free.”
Keep in mind: Our tester found that, due to the height of the mattress, her fitted sheet was quite snug. You may need to get one made for a higher mattress.
To buy: from $799, novosbed.com. (Use Code: SAVE100).
9
The T&N Mattress by Tuft & Needle
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- Cooling technology
- 100-night trial
- 10-year warranty
“This mattress was the perfect combination of cozy and firm—it had a soft, snuggly pillow top, but didn’t make me feel like I was sinking in too much.”
Keep in mind: The smaller the mattress, the easier it is to maneuver and open. This tester opted for a twin and found it easy to set up and no obstacles preventing a good night’s sleep.
To buy: from $350, tuftandneedle.com.
10
Yogabed Mattress
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- Washable cover and 2 free pillows
- 4 layers of foam with cooling technology
- 101-night trial
- 10-year warranty
“As the resident cleaning editor, I love the fact that this mattress comes with a removable, machine-washable cover. But the idea of memory foam made me a little hesitant because I hate being hot during the night and I was afraid it would trap in body heat. Instead, this mattress felt surprisingly cool.”
Keep in mind: Aware that a full-size bed stuffed into a 4-foot box would be a bit cumbersome, our tester recruited help with the heavy lifting. Luckily, the box was outfitted with two handles on the top to help.
To buy: from $549, yogabed.com. (Use Code: SIMPLE60).
11
The Real Sleep Mattress by Real Simple
Stats:
- Available in 6 sizes with 1 firmness option
- Cools with FloraFlex open cell foam
- 100% certified organic cotton mattress cover
- 100 night free trial
- 10-year warranty
“I love that this mattress has an organic cotton cover and zero off-gassing fumes. I’m a side sleeper and it was soft enough to contour me but strong enough to support my husband who sleeps on his back. Also, he is significantly taller and larger than I am—and now we don’t roll into each at all!”
Keep in mind: This mattress is 10 inches deep, so if you're currently sleeping on deep-pocket sheets, you'll have a great excuse to buy a new set.
To buy: from $540, realsleep.com.
12
Tulo Mattress
Stats:
- Available in 6 different sizes from Twin to King, and 3 different firmness options
- 120-night trial
- 10-year warrantee
- Red Carpet Delivery Service includes set-up and old mattress removal, if needed
“Our last mattress was a high-end traditional coil mattress that showed indentations from our bodies after like, a year. So my husband and I were ready for a change. The delivery team set up our Tulo mattress in minutes (then hauled away our old mattress). There was no off-gassing—the Tulo didn't smell at all! That first night we slept on our comfortable, perfectly flat (no indentations!) mattress, and woke up feeling refreshed and happy. We're total converts.”
Keep in mind: If you prefer to try before you buy, brick-and-mortar Mattress Firm stores have Tulo mattresses on display, so you can find the one that's just right for you.
To buy: from $375, tulo.com