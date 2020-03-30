How to Keep Your Bed Clean and Cozy During Quarantine

Over time, your mattress collects dust and sweat, and can trap in odors. To refresh it, try this simple trick. First, vacuum the top of the mattress with a nozzle or brush attachment of a vacuum to remove dust. Then, sprinkle the top of the mattress with a layer of baking soda, let sit 10 minutes as it works its deodorizing magic, then vacuum it up.

While you have the mattress pad off of the bed, give it a spin in the washing machine (check the care label to make sure it's machine-washable). Bonus points for also vacuuming all of the dust bunnies lurking under your bed.

