Over 2,700 Amazon Shoppers Love These Cooling Pillowcases That Are on Sale for Just $8 Each
Whether you're someone who naturally runs hot or you're contending with a heat wave that makes it hard to get comfortable, getting a full night of rest in the summer doesn't always come easy. But that's not to say there aren't measures you can take to increase your chances of dozing off soundly. One simple solution? A cooling pillowcase that prevents you from overheating in the middle of the night.
Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers have given Luxear's Arc-Chill pillowcases a five-star rating, and many reviewers praise their high quality. One side of each pillowcase is made from 100 percent cotton, and the other is a Japanese-designed fabric that's engineered to absorb body heat (reducing how hot you feel) and produce an anti-static effect that reduces bedhead. Shoppers say that the material is "soft like a T-shirt."
"I bought these because of hot flashes at night. It has been a week of use and I'm in LOVE," a reviewer wrote. "They are soft on both sides. One side is more cool and silky and the other is a very light soft velvety cotton (not real velvet but soft). They are cool to the touch always and I no longer wake up drenched in sweat." Some users sleep on the 100 percent cotton side of the pillow in colder months, but hot sleepers prefer the cooling side year-round—either way, you don't have to swap out your pillowcases as the seasons change.
To buy: $16 for two (was $30 for two); amazon.com.
These pillowcases are also a great option for people who might find that their pillows trap heat, which can be common with memory foam options. And because the pillowcases have zipper closures, they can even fit untraditionally shaped pillows, even those that are contoured for side sleepers.
"Bought these while on vacation as I was getting horrible night sweats, especially from my new memory foam pillow," said one customer. "They work great! Soft and work great at cooling and wicking away moisture. Life savers!"
Best of all, Luxear's cooling pillowcases are on sale for just $16 a set right now—or just $8 apiece. That's a small price to pay to prevent sweaty, sleepless nights.