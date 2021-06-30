Over 2,700 Amazon Shoppers Love These Cooling Pillowcases That Are on Sale for Just $8 Each

"I bought these because of hot flashes at night. It has been a week of use and I'm in LOVE," a reviewer wrote. "They are soft on both sides. One side is more cool and silky and the other is a very light soft velvety cotton (not real velvet but soft). They are cool to the touch always and I no longer wake up drenched in sweat." Some users sleep on the 100 percent cotton side of the pillow in colder months, but hot sleepers prefer the cooling side year-round—either way, you don't have to swap out your pillowcases as the seasons change.