You Can Get the Breathable Bamboo Sheets That Feel Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' for Just $35 Right Now
Sleeping on the cool side of the bed is almost never an issue when you have lightweight and breathable bamboo sheets. Why? They can actually regulate your body temperature, making you feel cool as a cucumber. And if you want soft luxury without the high price tag, opt for one of the most popular options on Amazon: the LuxClub Bamboo Sheet Set. It's on sale for just $35.
Made with a bamboo and rayon blend, the LuxClub sheets are soft, lightweight, and cool to the touch. The naturally breathable sheets are ideal for hot sleepers and those who live in warm climates. However, shoppers confirm that the sheets will keep you snug and warm during the winter, too. It's the best of both worlds and feels like you're "sleeping on a cloud." Additionally, the sheets are anti-pill and wrinkle-resistant, and will definitely give your bed a polished look.
To buy: $35 (was $57); amazon.com
Plus, allergy sufferers, listen up! These hypoallergenic sheets are just what you need to prevent sneezing and itchy, watery eyes come nighttime. Instead of trapping dust and pet dander like other sheets, these bamboo ones will resist allergens, giving you a better night's sleep. In fact, one shopper who suffers from allergies says "these super soft sheets are the only type I can sleep on."
The six-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases, which will give your bed a complete look. Shoppers who have plush mattresses or a bed topper appreciate the deep-pocket fitted sheet design since it makes it easy for the bedding to go on without curling up.
The set is a great starter for new renters, college students, and even seasoned homeowners who like to mix and match. That's because it comes in 40 gorgeous colors from cream and light blue to more autumnal options like orange, khaki, and eggplant. It's also available in sizes ranging from twin to California king.
The LuxClub sheets are beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers who can't stop buying sets in multiple colors. It's no wonder the sheet set is a top Amazon best-seller and has over 82,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who swear they will "never sleep on anything else."
"I have to say that these are probably the best sheets I have ever owned," writes one Amazon shopper. "They are very soft and lightweight, but still warm for winter months. The reason I ordered them is because they are a deep pocket sheet set, which are hard to come at such a good price. I was so happy the first morning I woke up and the sheets stayed exactly fitted to my pillow top mattress."
"Wow. They are buttery, suede-y, babies'-bottoms-y soft. And cool!" writes another shopper, who said they "slept so comfortably" on these sheets, despite the fact that their apartment was feeling hot. "They were not at all sticky or clammy like synthetic sheets can get. They feel like they've been washed a thousand times—just unbelievably soft."
If it's time to upgrade your bedding, choose the hotel-quality LuxClub Bamboo Sheets that are "smooth, soft, and wrinkle free." Get a set while it's discounted on Amazon.