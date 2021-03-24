Need a New Mattress? This Top-Rated Cooling Memory Foam Topper Is an Affordable Way to Hack an Upgrade

The start of warm spring weather means stripping your bed of heavy fleece blankets and trading thick, flannel fabrics for lightweight, breathable linen. Though if you really want to cool off your sleep space, you might want to turn your attention beneath the sheets to an unexpected source of insulation.
Your mattress could be the cozy culprit causing you to overheat under the covers. But because it's not so cost-effective to change with the seasons, consider one affordable solution that can be used in conjunction with your existing sleeping set-up to cool you off and keep you comfortable.
The Lucid Zoned Memory Foam Mattress Topper, an Amazon shopper favorite with more than 20,000 five-star ratings, can be placed directly over your mattress to instantly enhance your nightly snooze sesh. It's available in cushy two- and three-inch heights and comes in cooling gel and soothing lavender-scented options for a customizable selection of softness levels and sensory experiences.
To buy: From $40; amazon.com.
Raised targeted zones alleviate pressure at contact points to prevent tossing and turning through the night and promote restful, uninterrupted sleep. Its textured design also improves the air flow and breathability of your sleeping surface, so you won't wake up feeling hot and sweaty like you do with your existing mattress.
"I would highly recommend this item," wrote one five-star Amazon reviewer. "I bought this because my other mattress pad was REALLY hot (even though it was supposed to be cooling gel). I would wake up sweating every night. This mattress pad is exactly the opposite, and I wish I bought it a long time ago. The shape of the ridges do a good job of letting the air flow so you don't get hot at night."
To buy: From $36; amazon.com.
The topper's memory foam composition also contributes to its overall comfort factor, offering soft, conforming support that cradles every curve of your body for a snuggly feel, while evenly distributing weight to eliminate painful pressure points.
"This two-inch Lucid memory foam topper has transformed my bed into a comfortable, cloud-like feel," wrote another reviewer. "It adjusts to my body to prevent any pressure pain, so my sleep is dramatically improved. I highly recommend this high quality, yet inexpensive topper."
Also great, the Lucid Zoned Memory Foam Mattress Topper is available in seven bed sizes from twin to California king, and there's even a harder-to-find twin XL option that's the perfect fit for college dorm room mattresses. Purchase yours on Amazon starting at just $36.